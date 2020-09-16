The Mississippi State soccer team opens up the COVID-19 shortened season on Friday.
The Bulldogs play at Auburn tonight at 6 for an SEC Network telecast.
The season will feature eight games, all SEC matchups, across an eight-week span. Each team will play four home games.
“This group has been really easy to motivate and they have a great feel of togetherness and a great deal of unity,” coach James Armstrong said. “A lot more talent, I feel, than we had in previous years. We are replacing a lot of really good players, but I feel like we have more depth than we ever had before.”
Mississippi State finished 8-8-3 overall last season and 3-4-3 in SEC play. The Bulldogs were knocked out of the SEC Tournament, by Ole Miss, 2-1, in the first round.
In last season’s matchup against Auburn, Mississippi State won, 3-2. The game was tied, 1-1, at halftime, but the Bulldogs scored two goals in the last 27 minutes to win the game.
With no film to study or watch, neither team knows what the other is made of. But as a rivalry game, Mississippi State’s captains are expecting an intense match.
“I think we know that it’s going to be a game of grit and a close game,” senior defender Kristen Malebranche said. “We kind of have a rivalry going on right now. We are both going into and we are all excited because it’s the first game for both teams.”
Mississippi State’s defense, led by Malenbranche, is a focus for this season’s team. The defense was good last year and allowed only 1.74 goals per game, but Armstrong doesn’t believe it was good enough.
A key to improving defense is settling captain Andrea Tyrrell at center-back. Tyrrell is a player who has played every position on the field for the Bulldogs except for goalkeeper.
But Armstrong believes center-back is a natural fit with how vocal and competitive she is. He thinks she is very a talented 1-versus-1 and she does a good job at organizing a defense that has to improve to be successful.
“At times last year, we felt as a team that we maybe let ourselves down in moments from a defensive standpoint,” Armstrong said. “We want to tighten up this year. We are telling everybody that all 11 players have to live to defend. When we win the ball, we can enjoy it, but we have to win it back first.”