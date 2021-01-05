STARKVILLE – Riding the backs of DJ Stewart and Iverson Molinar, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team stunned No. 13-ranked Missouri with a come-from-behind victory on Tuesday night.
Mississippi State beat No. 13 Missouri, 78-63, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs, which improve to 7-4 and 2-1 in SEC play, trailed by 14 points early in the second half before storming back and outscoring Missouri 49-20 over the last 18 minutes of the game.
Sophomore DJ Stewart scored 24 points, 20 in the second half, while sophomore Iverson Molinar added 20 points with 16 coming in the second half.
“To come back like that against a Top 10 team in the country is just incredibly thrilling, …” head coach Ben Howland said. “Our locker room, needless to say, was fun after this game. They were having a good time. It was really, really great and I’m so happy for our guys.”
Mississippi State looked abysmal in the first half, shooting only 34% from the floor and made only 5 of its last 21 shots with eight turnovers. Missouri turned those eight turnovers into 15 points and led, 39-27, at half.
The Tigers (7-2, 1-2) pushed their lead to 14 points with 18:38 left in the game, then Stewart and Molinar took over the game.
Mississippi State went on a 15-0 run, with seven points from Molinar and eight from Stewart, to take a 44-43 lead with 13:07 left in the game.
Stewart made the last three field goals during that run, then scored seven more points in a row to keep MSU up by one point as the teams traded baskets. During the run to give MSU the lead, Stewart scored 13 straight MSU and points and made six consecutive shots.
“I get kind of zoned out,” Stewart said of his 13-0 run. “I knew that we needed a person to step up and fight back to get the dub. I just had to lock in and put the team on my shoulders and it happened.”
Howland then put in a lineup featuring Stewart, Molinar and freshman backup point guard Deivon Smith. The three, which created space all over the floor, combined for the next seven points and pushed MSU’s lead up to eight points with six minutes left.
Freshman Cameron Matthews then entered the game in place of Tolu Smith, and he along with the three guards, pushed Mississippi State’s lead out to 14 points in the closing minutes of the game.
Mississippi State’s team will have a full day off on Wednesday before getting back to practice on Thursday and traveling to face Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon.