Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans calls out to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Kentucky won 71-68. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OXFORD — D.J. Jeffries’ 3-pointer from near the left corner of the SJB Pavilion court wasn’t quite in line with the basket.
Then again, the Mississippi State senior forward didn’t need it to be.
Jeffries’ shot glanced off the glass and cut through the hoop, giving the Bulldogs a crucial five-point cushion early in overtime Saturday against Ole Miss.
The triple was emblematic of how MSU played all afternoon: far from perfect, but ultimately enough.
The Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) finished with five strong minutes after 40 shaky ones, holding off the Rebels (10-17, 2-12 SEC) by a 69-61 score in overtime in Oxford.
MSU scored the first five points of the extra period on a runner by Dashawn Davis and Jeffries’ 3-ball, and it was enough to hang on for a crucial road win late in the regular season.
MSU held Ole Miss to just five points on 1-of-7 shooting in overtime. The Rebels shot just 32.3 percent from the field and 13.6 percent from 3 in the game.
The Bulldogs finished at 46.2 percent from the floor. Tolu Smith and Cameron Matthews led the way with 17 points apiece, while Davis had 12 and Jeffries added 10.
Mississippi State recovered from trailing for much of the second half to send the game to OT in the first place. A pair of one-and-one free throws from Shakeel Moore with 50.5 seconds left tied the game at 54-all. Myles Burns put Ole Miss ahead with a layup, but MSU’s Tolu Smith responded with a bucket at the other end.
Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell had a potential winning shot blocked by the Bulldogs’ Eric Reed Jr., and Murrell’s second-chance attempt was well offline as the buzzer sounded.
Mississippi State jumped out to a double-digit lead early, going up 14-4 within the game’s first five minutes.
But Ole Miss scored the next seven points and continued to hang around.
The Rebels surged ahead in the half’s final minute on a pair of free throws by Matthew Murrell, taking a one-point lead into the break.
Neither school led by more than three points in the second half, and neither team shot well at all in the period. MSU shot just 25.9 percent from the field and 0 for 10 from 3-point range, while Ole Miss was 29.6 percent from the field and 1 of 12 from deep.
Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 20 points. Murrell finished with 15, and Myles Burns had 10.
Mississippi State will head to Missouri at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Ole Miss will play Wednesday at Auburn.