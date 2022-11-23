Quarterback
Theo DeRosa:
Will Rogers dominated East Tennessee State on Saturday, completing 30 of 37 passes including five touchdowns. Rogers has 32 touchdowns and five picks on the season and sports a completion percentage of 68.1. For Ole Miss, USC transfer Jaxson Dart has been inconsistent with 16 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 60.4 percent mark. Dart has also run for 552 yards for the Rebels, while Rogers is not a rushing threat.
Edge: Mississippi State
Michael Katz:
Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,362 yards, 16 touchdowns and has 552 yards on the ground. But Mississippi State’s Will Rogers has largely mastered head coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense; he’s completing better than 68% of his passes with 3,474 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He isn’t much of a running threat, but he doesn’t need to be in the Bulldogs’ offense.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running back
Theo DeRosa:
Dillon Johnson did not play Saturday against ETSU but should be available for the Egg Bowl. Johnson now trails Jo’quavious Marks in rushing yards with 415 to Marks’ 456. Ole Miss has two dynamic running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. Judkins, a true freshman, has run for 1,385 yards this season, while Evans returned from a concussion suffered against Alabama to have a big game at Arkansas. Evans has run for 899 yards this season on almost seven yards per carry.
Edge: Ole Miss
Michael Katz:
Mississippi State’s Air Raid — as its name implies — doesn’t require a high-quantity rushing attack. But the Bulldogs run the ball quite well, with two rushers over 400 rushing yards. But Ole Miss has the best running back combination in the country, with freshman Quinshon Judkins (1,385 yards) and junior Zach Evans (899 yards). The Rebels ran for 463 yards last weekend.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receiver/tight end
Theo DeRosa:
Mississippi State transfer Malik Heath has emerged as a legitimate receiving threat for Ole Miss, posting 754 yards and four touchdowns this season. Both marks are just behind Jonathan Mingo — Rogers’ high school teammate at Brandon — who has 768 yards and five scores for the Rebels. For MSU, Rara Thomas is the leading receiver at 599 yards; Caleb Ducking (450 yards) is the top red-zone threat with eight touchdowns this season.
Edge: Even
Michael Katz:
The Bulldogs have for receivers with at least 400 receiving yards, led by Rara Thomas’ 599 yards. A whopping 11 receivers have at least 10 catches. Ole Miss doesn’t spread the ball out nearly as much, but the seniors Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath both have more than 750 receiving yards and average 18.7 and 16 yards per catch, respectively. Junior Jordan Watkins has been reliable with 363 yards on 28 grabs.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Theo DeRosa:
Ole Miss has allowed just 12 sacks in 10 games, tied for 15th best in FBS. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has given up 22 sacks this year. The Rebels run for 5.75 yards per carry — fourth in the nation — while MSU averages just 3.69 yards per attempt. MSU’s O-line has struggled against better opponents late in the season.
Edge: Ole Miss
Michael Katz:
The Rebels’ offensive front is a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in college football. Ole Miss is third in rushing yards per game and tied for 16th in sacks per game allowed, though that number has risen in recent weeks. For how much they throw, Mississippi State’s offense line has largely fared well, with 22 sacks allowed in 11 games.
Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
Theo DeRosa:
The return of Jaden Crumedy against Auburn bolstered Mississippi State’s defensive line, which held ETSU to just 2.8 yards per carry and did a decent job against Georgia as well. Ole Miss allowed 335 rushing yards against Arkansas and has been susceptible to the run all season, boasting the No. 90 rushing defense in the country. MSU’s run defense ranks 69th.
Edge: Mississippi State
Michael Katz:
Mississippi State stuffs the run better than the Rebels do, but Ole Miss is better at rushing the passer, though part of both falls on more than just the defensive fronts. The Rebels get the edge here because of depth.
Edge: Ole Miss
Linebacker
Theo DeRosa:
Troy Brown is Ole Miss’ leading tackler with 77, while Nathaniel Watson has 98 for the Bulldogs and Jett Johnson has 93. Tackles are far from everything, but Watson and Tyrus Wheat are MSU’s two top players in terms of sacks. Khari Coleman has 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks for Ole Miss, but the Rebels’ struggles to stop the run have been well documented.
Edge: Mississippi State
Michael Katz:
Coming into the season, linebacker was the big defensive question mark for the Rebels. Troy Brown, Austin Keys and Khari Coleman have had moments, but injuries have kept the linebacking group from reaching its full potential. Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson, Jett Johnson and Tyrus Wheat are dynamic at linebacker. Wheat and Watson lead the team in sacks with five and four, respectively.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
Theo DeRosa:
Mississippi State has one of the better pass defenses in the country, allowing just 6.4 yards per pass attempt this season. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is tied for the national lead in interceptions with six, recording his sixth career pick-six against ETSU. Ole Miss allows 6.8 yards per pass, but the Rebels have only six interceptions — as many as Forbes alone — while the Bulldogs have 14.
Edge: Mississippi State
Michael Katz:
Emmanuel Forbes is one of the best defensive backs in college football; he leads the nation with six interceptions and three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He is a lockdown cornerback. The Bulldogs are 34th nationally in passing yards per game allowed at 202.2 and have given up 13 touchdown passes. Ole Miss allows 216.1 yards per game and has given up 19 passing scores.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
Theo DeRosa:
Mississippi State is just 10 of 14 on field goals this season after a long-distance miss from Massimo Biscardi on Saturday, although Biscardi has improved of late. The Bulldogs’ punting has scuffled, too, with a blocked punt against ETSU. MSU has been dynamic in the return game, one of four teams with punt return and kickoff return touchdowns this year. Ole Miss’ Jonathan Cruz is 12 of 14 on field goals and 6 of 7 from beyond 40 yards. Ole Miss is average in both return areas.
Edge: Even
Michael Katz:
The kicking game has been an issue for the Bulldogs the last two years; they’ve used two different kickers this season and have missed four PATs and five field goals combined. Ole Miss’ Jonathan Cruz hasn’t missed an extra point and is 12 of 14 for the season on field goals. Mississippi State leads the nation in kickoff return average.
Edge: Even
