STARKVILLE – Mississippi State football was well represented on the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Preseason Watchlist as 12 Bulldogs have earned the preseason honor, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The 12 Bulldogs that were recognized on the Senior Bowl Watchlist include Jaden Crumedy, Lideatrick Griffin, Kameron Jones, Nick Jones, Steven Losoya III, Jo'Quavious Marks, Nathan Pickering, Decamerion Richardson, Justin Robinson, Will Rogers, Jaden Walley and Nathaniel Watson.
Three offensive linemen found themselves on the Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist. Jones, a native of Starkville, has made 31 consecutive starts for the Bulldogs entering the 2023 season. Losoya joined the starting lineup last season against Texas A&M and made nine straight starts and Nick Jones, who started 12 of the team's 13 contests last season. The trio helped anchor an offensive line that allowed the Bulldog offense to average 311 yards per game through the air, which was good for the 10th-best passing attack in America last season. Jones also helped the rushing attack average 82 yards per game on the ground. The Bulldogs' offense line enters the 2023 season as one of the most experienced units in college football. The offensive line returns 113 career starts (15th most in the NCAA) and 190 career games played (14th most in the country).
Pickering enters the 2023 season having played in 39 career games with 22 career starts. The senior Mount Olive, Miss., has earned 80 career tackles, 32 of which were solo tackles, including 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Last season, Pickering made eight starts in 12 appearances, finishing with 26 tackles and two sacks.
Richardson enters his senior campaign having appeared in 32 career games with 14 starts, 13 of which came last season. He has earned 91 career tackles, 57 solo, including a career-high 78 stops a season ago. He also racked up three pass deflections and a fumble recovery last season.
Robinson, a native of McDonough, Ga., appeared in all 13 games for Mississippi State last year in his debut season wearing the Maroon and White. In his time at State, Robinson has hauled in 30 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the MVP of the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, after earning a career-high seven receptions for 81 yards against Illinois.
Walley has been a mainstay in the Bulldogs lineup throughout his career, with 37 games played and 25 games started. He has amassed 1,651 career receiving yards with four career 100+ yard receiving games and 11 career touchdown receptions. He is the Mississippi State record holder for 100-yard receiving games by a freshman and one of just two Bulldog freshmen in program history to record multiple 100-yard receiving games.
Crumedy, a graduate student from Hattiesburg, Miss., appeared in just five games last season but made his presence felt. Crumedy finished the year with 15 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He has earned 84 career tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble across 41 career games. Crumedy has been getting praise from various national outlets leading into the season. Most recently, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, praised Crumedy for his combination of quickness and explosion and sees him as a legitimate factor at the next level.
Woody Marks is making his third straight appearance on the Doak Walker Award watch list in 2023. He enters his senior season having played in 36 career games with 23 starts. Marks is a threat running and catching the football out of the backfield. In his career, Marks has earned 191 receptions, second most in program history. To go along with his impressive reception total is his active streak of having at least one reception in every game he has played in his college career. The mark currently sits at 36 consecutive games played with a reception, which ranks as the longest active streak in the SEC and is tied for 11th nationally. Behind all the receptions, he has earned a program record for running backs with 1,058 career receiving yards. On the ground, Marks has rushed for 1,260 career yards, including a career-high 532 yards last season. He has rushed for 18 career touchdowns, a career-high of nine was set last season, while finding the back of the endzone through the air three times throughout his career.
Rogers enters his senior season having thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes.
Watson, nicknamed Bookie, is coming off a career year that saw him finish with 113 tackles. As one of the anchors to last year's defense that ranked seventh in the SEC in team defense, Watson finished second in the SEC in total tackles and third in tackles per game (8.69). Watson also had a knack for getting to the quarterback with six sacks, tied for the most on the team, while adding an interception to his season stat line. Watson has played 45 career games and has racked up 242 tackles with 11 sacks. Watson has also earned national recognition this preseason through the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists and a pair of preseason All-SEC honors.
Griffin, a senior from Philadelphia, Miss., has earned a reputation as an elite return specialist and a threat to score anytime he touches the football. Last season, Griffin led the nation in kickoff return yards (32.3 yards per return on 19 kickoffs) while racking up 613 kickoff return yards with one return touchdown in total. In eight of the team's 13 games last season, Griffin returned the kickoff for at least 30 yards. He tied a career-high with 144 return yards and a touchdown in State's overtime victory against Auburn and was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts. He has earned 1,333 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns in his career. Griffin also lined up at receiver and posted career-highs during the 2023 season in receptions (40), receiving yards (502) and receiving touchdowns (4). Griffin has 76 receptions for 832 yards and five scores in his career.
