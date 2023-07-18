STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ regular season finale against Ole Miss.
As it is every year, the Egg Bowl is Mississippi State’s most anticipated game, and this year it returns to Starkville. This season’s rivalry, scheduled again for Thanksgiving night, will have a new look with Zach Arnett at head coach for the Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin will once again be on the sidelines for the Rebels, bringing intensity and a high-octane offense with him.
Here is what to know about this year’s Egg Bowl
Game: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
When: Nov. 23
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville
Time/TV: 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time Egg Bowl series 66-46-6, however, Mississippi State won last year’s 24-22 meeting in Oxford. MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns, one to Tulu Griffin and the other to Rara Thomas. Jo’quavious Marks also rushed for 76 yards and a score in the win.
Ole Miss’ 2022 season: The Rebels opened the 2022 season with six consecutive wins, but stumbled to the finish line, dropping four of their final five games. Ole Miss’ wins came against Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas A&M. Ole Miss’ season ended with a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.
Ole Miss finished with the 29th best scoring offense in college football last season, averaging 33.5 points per game, while its defense finished 57th, allowing 25.5 points per game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Lane Kiffin (fourth season), Co-offensive, Coordinator John David Baker (second season), Co-offensive Coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr (second season), Defensive Coordinator, Pete Golding (first season)
Ole Miss players to know
Jaxson Dart, QB: Lane Kiffin brought in Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders to push Dart, the Rebels’ 2022 starter, but Dart still appears to be the guy to begin this season. Dart, a transfer from Southern California, threw for 2,974 yards, which ranked 39th in the nation, as well as20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Dart also rushed for 614 yards and a touchdown on 128 carries.
Quinshon Judkins, RB: Judkins was one of the nation’s top rushers last season as a true freshman. He finished with 1,567 yards, which ranked seventh in college football, and 16 touchdowns (10th in college football), on 274 carries. Judkins also added 132 receiving yards and a touchdown on 15 catches.
Tre Harris, WR: Harris is a senior transfer from Louisiana Tech, who had a big season last fall. Harris caught 65 balls in 2022 for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Ladarius Tennison, S: Tennison was one of Ole Miss’ most impactful defenders last season. finishing with 54 tackles, a team-high 10 tackles for loss and one sack and two pass deflections.
