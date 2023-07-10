STARKVILLE —- The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ Week 4 game against South Carolina and Week 5 tilt with Alabama.
MSU’s first road game of the season comes against South Carolina, an opponent it hasn’t seen in almost a decade. A key storyline is how first-year head coach Zach Arnett’s squad reacts in its first true road game.
On top of that, it comes against a team returning one of college football’s most experienced quarterbacks.
Here is what to know about MSU’s Week 4 opponent.
Game: Mississippi State at South Carolina
When: Sept. 23
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
Time/TV: Yet to be announced
Series History: South Carolina leads the all-time series, 9-7. The Bulldogs, however, won the last meeting, 2016 in Starkville, beating the Gamecocks, 27-14. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the game. Fred Ross caught and threw a touchdown pass, while Donald Gray and Jordan Thomas also tallied touchdown receptions.
South Carolina’s 2022 season: After opening the season 1-2, South Carolina won seven of its last nine games to finish the regular season 9-3. Its wins came against Georgia State, Charlotte, South Carolina State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Clemson. The Gamecocks then ended the season with a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
South Carolina finished the 2022 season 73rd in college football for total offense, averaging 378.8 yards per game, and 89th in total defense, allowing 404.7 yards per game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Shane Beamer (third season), Offensive Coordinator, Dowell Loggains (first season), Defensive Coordinator, Clayton White (third season).
South Carolina players to know
Spencer Rattler, QB: Rattler decided to forgo the NFL Draft this offseason for one more year in Columbia, and returns as one of the conference’s best quarterbacks. In his first season with South Carolina, Rattler completed 66.2% of his passes in 2022, throwing for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 46 yards and three touchdowns.
Juju McDowell, RB: South Carolina will be looking for a new bellcow in its backfield after last year’s leading rusher, Marshawn Lloyd, transferred to Southern California this offseason. One breakout candidate for the Gamecocks at running back is Juju McDowell. McDowell rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 62 carries last season. He also added 205 receiving yards and a touchdown on 24 catches.
Antwane Wells Jr, WR: Wells Jr. returns as South Carolina’s top receiver from 2022. Wells tallied 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns, both team-highs, on 68 catches. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors last season after spending the first two years of his career at James Madison.
Nick Emmanwori, S: Emmanwori returns as South Carolina’s leading tackler from last season, after tallying 85 in 2022. Emmanwori, who was named a Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC last season, also added one tackle for loss and one pass deflection in his first college football season.
