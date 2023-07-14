Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs for a first down against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ 10th game against Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs have taken control of their Southeastern Conference series against the Aggies, winning the last two matchups.
Here is what to know about the Aggies:
Game: Mississippi State at Texas A&M
When: Nov. 11
Where: Kyle Field, College Station
Time/TV: Yet to be announced
Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series, 8-7, including winning last year’s matchup in Starkville, 42-24. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the win, one to Rara Thomas, Rufus Harvey and Caleb Ducking. Dillon Johnson also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Texas A&M’s 2022 season: Texas A&M opened the 2022 season winning three of its first four games (losing at home to Appalachian State) but stumbled to a 5-7 finish, dropping six of its final eight games. The Aggies’ wins came against Sam Houston State, Miami (FL), Arkansas, UMass and LSU.
Texas A&M finished the 2022 season ranked 101st in scoring offense at 22.8 points per game and 22nd in scoring defense, allowing 20.6 points per game.
Coaches: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher (sixth season), Offensive Coordinator Bobby Petrino (first season), Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin (second season)
Texas A&M players to know
Conner Weigman, QB: Weigman split time at QB last season with Haynes King. King is now at Georgia Tech, making Weigman the guy this season in College Station. Weigman threw for 896 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions in 2022. He also added 97 rushing yards on 27 carries.
Reuben Owens, RB: The Aggies will be looking for a new starting running back this season after Devon Achane, a 1,000-yard rusher, was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the NFL Draft. Owens is an incoming freshman five-star recruit.
Evan Stewart, WR: Evan Stewart, A&M’s leading returning receiver, led all SEC freshmen last season at 65 receiving yards per game. He finished 2022 with 649 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches.
Demani Richardson, CB: Texas A&M’s leading tackler in 2022 returns after tallying 73 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2022.
