ETSU Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks for an open receiver to pass to against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov.19, 2022. Mississippi State won 56-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

NOTE: This series will preview each of Mississippi State’s football’s 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season

Newsletters

 

Tags

Recommended for you