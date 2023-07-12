Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks for an open receiver to pass to against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov.19, 2022. Mississippi State won 56-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
NOTE: This series will preview each of Mississippi State’s football’s 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ sixth game against Western Michigan.
MSU’s return to non-conference play brings a home game against Western Michigan from the Mid-American Conference. The Bulldogs will pay the Broncos $1 million to make the trip to Starkville, according to a public records report obtained.
Here is what to know about the Broncos.
Game: Western Michigan at Mississippi State
When: Oct. 7
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville
Time/TV: Yet to be announced
Series History: Mississippi State and Western Michigan have never played before in football.
Western Michigan’s 2022 season: The Broncos finished last season 5-7, missing a bowl game for the second time in three years, prompting the firing of sixth-year head coach Tim Lester. Western Michigan’s wins came against Ball State, New Hampshire, Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan and Toledo.
Western Michigan finished the 2022 season 125th in college football for total offense, averaging 301.9 yards per game, and 39th in total defense, allowing 352.2 yards per game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Lance Taylor (first season), Offensive Coordinator, Billy Cosh (first season), Defensive Coordinator, Lou Esposito (seventh season)
Western Michigan players to know
Jack Salopek, Treyson Bourguet, QB: Salopek and Bourguet, who each saw significant playing time at quarterback in 2022, return for the Broncos this fall. Salopek completed 49.1% of his passes last year for 1,285 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Salopek also rushed for 52 yards and a score. Bourguet completed 49.5% of his passes for 601 yards, two scores and one interception. He also rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Keshawn King, RB: King transferred to Western Michigan after three years at Virginia Tech and should play a pivotal role in its backfield. King rushed for 443 yards and three touchdowns, both career highs, last season. Leading rusher Sean Taylor, who amassed 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns, transferred to Minnesota this offseason.
Jehlani Galloway, WR: Galloway takes over as WMU’s top receiving target after Corey Crooms, who totaled 814 yards on 57 receptions with five scores, transferred to Minnesota this offseason. Galloway caught 28 passes for 344 yards last season.
