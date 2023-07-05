STARKVILLE — Less than eight weeks stand between the rest of the college football offseason and the beginning of the first Mississippi State football season under head coach Zach Arnett.
Arnett, who succeeded Mike Leach after Leach’s death last December, was named MSU’s new head coach on Dec. 15, 2022, after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2020. In his first game on Jan. 2, he led the Bulldogs to a 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Arnett’s regular season opener will take place this September in Starkville against an FCS opponent, Southeastern Louisiana.
The Bulldogs, who haven’t lost a season-opener since 2016 against South Alabama, are paying the Lions $550,000 for the game, according to a public records request obtained by The Dispatch.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 regular-season opener opponent.
Game: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State
When: Sept. 2
Where: Starkville, Davis Wade Stadium
Time/TV: 3 p.m. (SEC Network)
Series History: Mississippi State and SELU have met once in history, with the Bulldogs beating the Lions, 34-10, in a 2008 meeting in Starkville. MSU quarterback Wesley Carroll threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns during the game, while Anthony Dixon ran for 80 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
SELU’s 2022 season: The Lions finished the 2022 season 9-4, winning the Southland Conference championship, with wins against Central Connecticut State, Incarnate Word, Murray State, Jacksonville State, McNeese State, Lamar, Northwestern State and Nicholls. SELU opened the FCS playoffs with a win over Idaho, before falling to Samford in the second round.
The Lions finished 19th in the FCS in total offense (439.8 yards per game) and 72nd in total defense (394.7 yards per game allowed).
Coaches: Head Coach, Frank Scelfo (sixth season), Offensive Coordinator, Greg Stevens (eighth season), Defensive Coordinator, Bill D’Ottavio (second season), Special Teams Coordinator, Ross Jenkins (fifth season).
SELU players to know
Rodeo Graham Jr, RB: Graham Jr. is SELU’s top returning running back from a year ago after the Lions lost Carlos Washington Jr. (715 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Jessie Britt (563 yards, six touchdowns)
Washington Jr. is now with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
Graham Jr, a sophomore, played in 11 games for the Lions last season, rushing for 334 yards and one touchdown on 78 carries.
Eli Sawyer, QB: SELU primarily used two quarterbacks last season in Cephus Johnson III and Sawyer. Johnson III, who played in 11 games last season, throwing for 1,354 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, is now with the Minnesota Vikings, making Sawyer the go-to guy for 2023.
Sawyer, a redshirt sophomore, played in 10 games for the Lions in 2022, completing 62% of his passes for 1,605 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. His best game came against Nicholls, when he finished 19-for-24, for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Maurice Massey, WR: Massey, a redshirt sophomore, was one of SELU’s top targets last season, finishing with 40 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games. His best game came against Lamar, where he finished with a season-high 10 catches for 150 yards and two scores.
Donte’ Daniels, LB: Daniels, a junior, was one of SELU’s top defensive players last season. Daniels, who was named to the 2022 All-Southland Conference Second Team, finished with 87 tackles over 13 games last season, including six tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, five pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
