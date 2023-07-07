Citrus Bowl Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game against Purdue, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ Week 3 game against LSU.

