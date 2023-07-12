Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson throw a pass against Kansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
NOTE: This series will preview each of Mississippi State’s football’s 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ seventh game against Arkansas.
MSU hits the road in Week 8, returning to Southeastern Conference play against Arkansas. The Razorbacks return one of college football’s most experienced quarterbacks.
Here is what to know about the Razorbacks.
Game: Mississippi State at Arkansas
When: Oct. 21
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium, Fayetteville
Time/TV: Yet to be announced
Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 18-13-1, however, Mississippi State won last year’s meeting in Starkville, 40-17. MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams and Jaden Walley. Dillon Johnson also rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Jo’quavious Marks added one touchdown on 52 yards,
Arkansas’ 2022 season: After winning its first three games, Arkansas stumbled to a 6-6 finish to the regular season. Its wins came against Cincinnati, South Carolina, Missouri State, BYU, Auburn and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks then beat Kansas, 55-53, in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.
Arkansas finished the 2022 season ranked 35th in college football for scoring offense, averaging 32.5 points per game and 101st in scoring defense, allowing 30.62 points per game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Sam Pittman (fourth season), Offensive Coordinator, Dan Enos (fourth season), Defensive Coordinator, Travis Williams (first season)
Arkansas players to know
KJ Jefferson, QB: Jefferson returns this fall for his fifth college season. Last year, Jefferson, from Sardis, completed a career-high 68% of his passes for 2,648 yards , 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Jefferson also added 640 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 158 carries in 2022.
Raheim Sanders, RB: Sanders also had a career year last fall, when he rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries. He also added 271 receiving yards and two scores on 28 catches.
Dwight McGlothern, CB: McGlothern had his best college season in Arkansas’ secondary last year, tallying a team-high four interceptions, while also adding two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups and 52 tackles.
