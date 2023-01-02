ReliaQuest Bowl Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers runs with a "Mike" flag in honor of former coach Mike Leach at the end of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Mississippi State defeated Illinois. Leach died on Dec. 13, 2022, from a heart condition.

 Chris O'Meara | AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Will Rogers expected a “butt-chewing” as he walked toward Mike Leach on the sideline after the Mississippi State quarterback committed a crucial fumble against Ole Miss in the Nov. 24 Egg Bowl rivalry game.

