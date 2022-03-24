STARKVILLE — Spring practice provides a chance for head coaches to look at their new imports from the transfer portal, test players in positions of need and prepare for another rugged season in the SEC.
For Mike Leach, it’s a chance to see how a young but tested unit has grown through the offseason. In Day 1 of practice Thursday, he felt he saw more consistency than anticipated.
But in the shuffle of discussing his team’s on-field product, Leach demonstrated how he is in midseason form.
Entering his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs, Leach spent 15 minutes speaking to reporters following his team’s first spring practice. Six minutes were spent talking football. The remaining nine minutes were filled with rants worthy of the many he has collecting millions of views across the internet.
Mississippi State is entering this season with junior college transfer Percy Lewis as its left tackle after Charles Cross declared for the NFL Draft. The likely top-10 pick was part of State’s pro day Tuesday, which Leach did not attend.
When asked if he’d be attending the draft in Las Vegas, Leach said he likely wouldn’t but said many staff members would be supporting Cross from afar.
Then, in typically Leach fashion, he shared his thoughts on the Sin City.
“I’m not a big Vegas guy,” Leach said. “That’s like being in a mall the whole time. Unless you’re really into gambling, which I get bored with that. It’s like being in a mall. Maybe they don’t have shoes, T-shirts and perfume, but it’s just a mall that clinks a lot. I’m not a big mall guy. It’s fun for the short run and there is great food in Vegas.”
He then dove into his favorite Vegas spots, including wanting to visit the mobster museum, for about four minutes.
“You’ve about got me talked into go to Vegas to watch Charles,” Leach said with a smirk. “Those guys will get drafted where they do, and we wish them the best. We want them to just work hard and carry themselves as far down the path as they possibly can as far as being great players and have great careers.”
Conversation then shifted one state East from Nevada as Leach reflected on his recent trip to Utah.
Leach, a BYU graduate, was driving through Heber City, Utah, when he decided to go through a local neighborhood after grabbing Starbucks.
In his drive, a treehouse caught his attention. A couple houses later, another one did.
Then again. Then again.
“What I suspect happened is somebody built a treehouse and then all the neighbors decided they needed a treehouse or something,” Leach said.
I recently drove through Heber, Utah. That town had more treehouses than any town that I have ever seen, in a small radius. Send pictures of treehouses near you. Include the location.— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 22, 2022
The first one wasn’t anything special, but as he drove on they continued to grow in complexity. Immediately, his thoughts went to what a kid could do in a treehouse of that stature.
“You’ve got a cool flag,” Leach imagined. “No little brothers or sisters allowed. You go up there, you eat your sandwich. You do battle with whatever forces that you’re up there to combat. Try not to fall out, and it’s a full big day.”
Whether people will start building treehouses like the program Leach is hoping to grow in Starkville has yet to be seen. Spring practice No. 1 appears to be a step in the right direction for both in the hopes of Leach.