Arkansas Auburn Basketball

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Auburn and Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

NOTE: This series will preview each of Mississippi State’s football’s 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you