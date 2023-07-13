NOTE: This series will preview each of Mississippi State’s football’s 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ eighth game against Auburn
MSU’s rivalry with Auburn welcomes a new, but old friend, in former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, who takes over for the Tigers after two disastrous seasons under Bryan Harsin.
Here is what to know about the Tigers:
Game: Mississippi State at Auburn
When: Oct. 28
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
Time/TV: Yet to be announced
Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 65-28-2, however, MSU has won the last two matchups, including 2022’s 39-33 overtime win in Starkville. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns, two to Rara Thomas and one to Caleb Ducking, while Jo’quavious Marks ran for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Auburn’s 2022 season: In 2022, Auburn opened the season winning three of its first four games before stumbling to a 5-7 finish, ultimately costing head coach Bryan Harsin his job. Auburn’s wins came against Mercer, San Jose State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
Auburn’s offense finished the 2022 season 87th in college football for scoring, at 24.8 points per game, and 98th in defense, allowing 29.5 points per game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Head Coach, Hugh Freeze (first season), Offensive Coordinator, Philip Monntgomery (first season), Defensive Coordinator, Ronn Roberts (first season)
Auburn players to know
Payton Thorne, QB: A Michigan State transfer, Thorne threw for 2,679 yards last season, adding 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Robby Ashford, QB: Auburn’s dual-threat starting quarterback last season, Ashford threw for 1,613 yards, adding seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 710 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jarquez Hunter, RB: Hunter assumes the role of Auburn’s starting running back as Tank Bigsby is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 carries last season. He also added 180 receiving yards on 30 catches.
Ja’Varrius Johnson, WR: Auburn’s leading receiver last season returns after catching 26 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Cam Riley, LB: Riley finished second on Auburn’s defense in tackles last season with 64. He also tallied one pass deflection over seven starts.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.