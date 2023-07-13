FILE - North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility. Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
NOTE: This series will preview each of Mississippi State’s football’s 12 games ahead of the 2023-24 football season
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ ninth game against Kentucky.
Kentucky is under a leadership change at quarterback, with Will Levis off to the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. In steps one of the top transfer quarterbacks this offseason in Devin Leary.
Here is what to know about the Wildcats:
Game: Kentucky at Mississippi State
When: Nov. 4
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville
Time/TV: Yet to be announced
Series History: The all-time series between Mississippi State and Kentucky is tied at 25 wins each. Kentucky won last year’s meeting in Lexington, 27-17. MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 203 yards and one touchdown, completed to Austin Williams.
Kentucky’s 2022 season: After opening the season 4-0, Kentucky split its final eight games to finish the regular season 8-4, then losing 21-0 to Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Kentucky’s wins came against Miami (Ohio), Florida, Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri and Louisville.
The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 112th in college football for scoring, averaging 20.4 points per game, while their defense finished 13th, allowing 19.2 points per game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Mark Stoops (11th season), Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen (second season), Defensive Coordinator, Brad White (fifth season), Special Teams Coordinator, Jay Boulware (first season).
Kentucky players to know
Devin Leary, QB: A transfer from North Carolina State, Leary was a 1,000-yard passer last season, finishing with 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. Leary suffered a season-ending injury against Florida State on Oct. 8.
Ray Davis, RB: A transfer from Vanderbilt, Davis rushed for a career-high 1,042 yards last season, including five touchdowns. He also added 169 receiving yards and three scores on 29 catches
Barion Brown, WR: Brown was Kentucky’s leading receiver in 2022, setting the program record with 628 receiving yards as a freshman on 50 catches, scoring four touchdowns.
D’Eryk Jackson, LB: Jackson led Kentucky’s defense in tackles with 65 in 2022. He also added two pass deflections.
