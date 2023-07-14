STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State football summer series rolls on, previewing the Bulldogs’ 11th game against Southern Mississippi.
MSU will play one final non-conference game against the Golden Eagles before its regular season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.
Here is what to know about the Golden Eagles:
Game: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State
When: Nov. 18
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville
Time/TV: 11 a.m., SEC+
Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series, 15-14-1, including the last meeting in 2019, where the Bulldogs won, 38-15. MSU quarterback Tommy Stevens threw for 105 yards and two scores, one to Osirus Mitchell and Stephen Guidry, while the Bulldogs rushed for three scores, one from Kylin Hill, Lee Witherspoon and Nick Gibson.
Southern Miss’s 2022 schedule: The Golden Eagles finished the regular season 6-6 before beating Rice, 38-24, in the LendingTree Bowl. USM’s other wins came against Northwestern State, Tulane, Arkansas State, Texas State, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe.
USM finished the 2022 season ranked 86th in scoring offense, averaging 25.3 points per game and 45th in scoring defense, allowing 23.5 points per game.
Coaches: Head Coach Will Hall (second season), Offensive Coordinator Sam Gregg (second season), Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong (second season).
Southern Miss players to know
Frank Gore Jr., RB: Gore Jr. did it all for USM in 2022. He completed eight passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for 1,382 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries, and also caught 19 passes for 219 yards.
Jakarius Caston, WR: Caston returns as USM’s leading receiver after Jason Brownlee, who scored eight touchdowns in 2022, is now with the New York Jets. Caston tallied 446 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 31 catches last season.
Jay Stanley, S: Stanley was USM’s best secondary member last season, tallying 61 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, seven pass deflections, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
