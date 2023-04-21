Hunter Renfroe

Los Angeles Angels' Hunter Renfroe, a Mississippi State product, plays against his former team, the Boston Red Sox, during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Boston.

 Michael Dwyer | AP

As the Major League Baseball season nears its one-month point, we take a look at former Mississippi State players who are making their marks on their respective teams.

Newsletters

Recommended for you