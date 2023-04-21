As the Major League Baseball season nears its one-month point, we take a look at former Mississippi State players who are making their marks on their respective teams.
This year, the list features former first-round picks, as well as some former Bulldogs on pace to have career years at the plate.
Here is a look at the seven former MSU players currently in the MLB:
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
Woodruff, a Wheeler native, has been dominant in his two starts for the Brewers this season. In 11 1/3 innings, Woodruff, an 11th-round pick in 2014, has allowed one earned run, adding 12 strikeouts, and holds a 0.79 ERA.
Woodruff played three years in Starkville from 2012-14.
Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox
Graveman, a former eighth-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays, has had a strong month since allowing three earned runs in his first relief appearance in 2023. In eight total relief appearances, Graveman has allowed four earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. In April, Graveman holds a 1.80 ERA, only allowing one earned run.
Graveman played four seasons for the Bulldogs from 2010-13.
Adam Frazier, Baltimore Orioles
Frazier, a 2013 sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates, has had an on-par start to the 2023 season compared to the rest of his career. Frazier is batting .245 in 53 at-bats with two home runs, seven RBIs and three stolen bases.
Frazier played three seasons for MSU from 2011-13.
Hunter Renfroe, Los Angeles Angels
Along with making one of the early-season favorites for catches of the year, Renfroe, a 2013 first-round pick from Crystal Springs, has been stellar at the plate in his first season with the Angels. In 72 at-bats, Renfroe is batting .264, which is well above his career .241 average, as well as four home runs and 16 RBIs, only five off the MLB lead.
Renfroe played three seasons in Starkville from 2011-13.
Chris Stratton, St. Louis Cardinals
Stratton, a 2012 first-round pick by the Giants, has been a solid asset of the bullpen for the Cardinals. Stratton, from Tupelo, has allowed four earned runs in 10 2/3 relief innings, striking out seven and holding a 3.38 ERA. He has allowed one earned run in each of his last three appearances.
Stratton played three years for the Bulldogs from 2010-12.
Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
Rooker, a 2017 pick by the Minnesota Twins, has seen an offensive resurgence in his first season with the Athletics. In 12 games, Rooker has tallied 12 hits with four home runs and 11 RBIs, all highs since the 2021 season.
Rooker played four seasons for MSU from 2014-17.
Nate Lowe, Texas Rangers
Lowe, a 2016 13th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays, has batted .253 in 75 at-bats, tallying two home runs and 14 RBIs for the Rangers.
Lowe played one season in Starkville in 2016.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.