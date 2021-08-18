STARKVILLE • His son’s youth football coach is sprinting off the field looking for the man responsible for raising the kid who just made one of the most spectacular plays he’s ever seen.
Playing linebacker, this 7-year-old is not only timing snaps perfectly, but he’s hopping over offensive linemen, tackling both the quarterback and the running back and recovering the fumble he forced.
Take away the hair worthy of a Head & Shoulders commercial, and you’d think this is a young Troy Polamalu.
It’s actually a young Aaron Brule – Mississippi State’s current redshirt junior linebacker and defensive leader.
Brule, despite being a child, was a veteran on the field by this point. When he was 2 or 3 years old, he was on the sidelines with his brother’s team – which required you to be 6 years old to play – wearing a New Orleans Saints uniform, mimicking their reps and learning along with the players.
“He really thought he was on the team,” Brule’s mom Christine Duplessis says.
To make a play like that at such a young age, one can have all the experience but still lack the athleticism and training required for its execution.
That’s why his youth coach is making a mad dash toward his father, Albert Brule, to give Albert the affirmation of something he already believed.
“Aaron is gonna be special,” he says.
While his peers were playing Nintendo, Aaron was nowhere to be found.
Albert was looking for 4-year-old Aaron one day, and after little success he noticed the neighbor working on his car. Albert walked that way only to find Aaron right beside the neighbor watching intently the work being done.
‘Like a pawpaw’
When it wasn’t car repair, Aaron was indulged by the garbage man or the plumber.
He loved gardening, so he got a tool set of his own. If he wasn’t under the hood of his neighbor’s car, he was following behind with a toy lawnmower as his neighbor cut the grass.
“He’s always been like a pawpaw,” Duplessis said. “I can’t say he didn’t get a chance to be a kid, he just wanted to do different things.”
Aaron isn’t one to talk much, but he always asked questions.
Pull him aside for a conversation, and if he didn’t catch your name the first time, he’ll ask again. Show him a scheme he doesn’t quite get, and he’ll ask you to repeat it.
“He’s been very inquisitive since he was a kid,” Albert says.
Exceeding on field, in class
Albert delivered furniture for Hurwitz Mintz, a local store, making it difficult to make it to all of Aaron’s games and practices.
Aaron played basketball, football, track and baseball, and excelled in all of them.
Aaron’s year-round schedule made balance a challenge, so Albert broke routes and showed up to houses while customers were still sleeping to make it work.
Albert worked with Aaron before and after practices. During games, which is still the case at times, Albert is whistling from the seats trying to get Aaron’s attention.
“Nothing has changed, not one bit,” Aaron said. “If he sees something he doesn’t like that I’m doing, he’ll tell me even if it’s a coaching point that he thinks he knows. Dads always think they know more than anybody.”
Duplessis – an elementary school teacher – took the role of pushing Aaron in school.
Aaron lets her know he’s on the right track for his degree and often reminds her the academic advisors have things under control.
Aaron is expected to graduate a semester early this December.
Parents’ drive to give Aaron a better life
Duplessis was 21 and in college when she had their oldest child Albert (who goes by Mitchell). She read books on becoming a mother, but that didn’t help much.
She learned by doing it, and she says you’re forced to grow up when you become a parent.
Duplessis’ parents helped her while she completed her schooling and student teaching. She’s currently a physical education teacher after years in the traditional classroom.
Albert now works for OMI Environmental Solutions after he met a company supervisor who offered him a job while Albert was delivering him furniture.
Growing up with a father working in construction and a mother who was a social worker, Albert spent a lot of time raising himself in New Orleans. He was in and out of trouble for much of his younger life, so he made a commitment to growing past that.
“After you go through so much growing up in the streets,” Albert says, “you realize that you don’t want that for your kids.”
Refusal to quit
Albert encouraged Aaron to stop playing basketball his senior year at Archbishop Rummel High School to make sure he didn’t get injured before his college football career started.
Aaron was a three-star linebacker in the 2018 class who decommitted from Georgia in December his senior year and committed to Mississippi State less than two months later – five days after making his official visit.
It’s not uncommon for athletes to give up their secondary sports to avoid injury, but it was Albert’s lesson on quitting that led to Aaron playing anyway.
“Anything that you start, you gotta finish,” Albert told him. “No matter if you like it or not, you don’t wanna be labeled as a quitter.”
Aaron played out his senior season with his basketball team. Then-MSU head football coach Joe Moorhead and members of his staff were in attendance for Aaron’s final game.
Increased leadership role with MSU
Albert was watching as Aaron and his best friend and high school teammate Ja’Marr Chase – the 5th overall pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft – consistently stood in the back of the line during drills.
It drove Albert up a wall that the best players on the team refused to step up as leaders and be the first in these exercises. He constantly harped at Aaron, until finally at a summer camp in Texas Albert noticed his son lining up first in every rep.
“What you smiling at?” Aaron asked Albert while coming off the field.
“You got it,” Albert said.
“What are you talking about?” Aaron responded.
“Man, I watched you go to the front of the line every time,” Albert said. “And every time you go to the front of the line, you show leadership. You dominated those reps.”
Aaron is the first in line for drills throughout the grind of MSU’s fall camp this year.
Brothers off the field but enemies on it
Albert watches his son, for whom kindness comes naturally, turn into a mini Hulk on the field and sidelines.
“I don’t know who he is once he gets on that football field,” Albert says. “When Aaron gets pissed off or he gets upset, he might go turn over the whole refreshment table.”
There’s a drive inside Aaron when he’s on the field that’s key to getting him to the next level.
He saw it work for Chase.
Chase and Aaron played basketball in their respective community parks, but at the end of the season would get invited to play for the joint all-star team. It was through this experience they became best friends, but also each other’s biggest enemies.
Jay Roth was their high school head coach at the time while Nick Monica worked on the defensive side. Since Aaron and Chase left, Roth has become Archbishop Rummel’s athletic director while Monica has taken over the head coaching job.
They’d watch Chase and Aaron walk into practice together and drive away to get food after its conclusion.
On the field, they fought play after play.
Aaron played some defensive back with Chase at wide receiver and his late tackles and jabs frequently led to fights.
“I’ve never seen two guys bickering in each other’s face more and get after each other’s ass than Ja’Marr and Aaron did,” Roth said.
Word would get around to Duplessis and Chase’s moms, and they’d ask the boys why they were behaving like this. Aaron would have to remind them those wrestling matches were just displays of competition and nothing personal.
“We’re literally in a car about to go eat,” Aaron would tell his mom.
MSU’s defensive leader
Aaron tries to stay away from getting overly physical with his teammates now as they make it through the grind of fall camp, but he enters this season ready to embrace a leadership role left by players such as Erroll Thompson who moved on to the NFL.
Instead of wrestling, Aaron uses his focus as an example.
He sees the articles but tries to tune out the NFL talk during the season. He told his mom he was getting name, image and likeness (NIL) offers but didn’t want to be distracted by it as the season approached.
“All that stuff will come,” Aaron tells her. “I just want to play ball.”
He tries to give his younger teammates confidence as fall camp gets difficult under defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s curriculum.
Aaron praises the way the offense has come along in Year 2 under Mike Leach, but it gets under his skin when they’re successful against his defense in practice.
There’s a drive in Aaron that’s been there since he was on the sidelines as a 2-year-old.
It’s one that still pushes him today to become the player that youth coach sprinting off the field knew Aaron could become.