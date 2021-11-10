STARKVILLE – Every now and then humanity creeps into social media with something more than a cute puppy.
Arkansas kicker Cam Little rushed to the side of Nolan McCord on Saturday. He put his arm around the Mississippi State kicker in an act of encouragement even as fireworks were going off in the background to celebrate the Razorbacks’ home victory secured when McCord missed a 40-yard field goal as time expired.
The image was captured and quickly made the rounds on Twitter.
It was a reminder of how much winning and losing matters. McCord was noticeably disturbed, and he should have been.
Some adults may place an unhealthy emphasis on the winning part and let a loss dictate how they feel until the next time winning comes around, but college football is also no longer only played for fun.
Each week is an enormous investment of time and effort by players and coaches because there’s joy in the winning, in shared victory after shared struggle.
The process is repeated weekly and matters so much to so many that coaches are paid millions and players, the best ones, can now sign advertising deals.
Little understood all this and as a kicker understood the emotions, none of them good, that whirled inside McCord in that minute.
McCord’s errant kick wasn’t the only player failure for Mississippi State last Saturday, it was just the most visible.
McCord no doubt appreciated Little’s gesture and perhaps held tight to that encouragement in the minutes that were to come as his coach called for an open tryout for kickers.
Mike Leach has faced criticism for what some view as throwing his kickers under the bus.
Leach appeared unmoved at his Monday presser.
“I don’t know what it did,” he responded when it asked if he was concerned that his comments impacted confidence for McCord and teammate Brandon Ruiz who had earlier missed kicks from 23 and 46 yards.
Leach could have handled his comments differently, but there was nothing wrong with his comments at their core.
While the game’s finish was fresh in everyone’s mind the comments were building toward a kicking game that hovers slightly above 50 percent with field goal success and is 1 for 6 on attempts of 40-49 yards.
Leach could have approached his kickers in a setting other than a press conference, but it’s OK to hold players accountable for performance.
Non-athletes are held accountable in academic pursuits.
Young men and women of similar age are held accountable in other walks of life.
While Leach spoke to kickers the message applies to false starts, dropped passes or other mistakes.
It’s for everyone.
The shared struggle is real, but so are the rewards.