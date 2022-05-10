Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
State was three pitchers in before it found a stabilizer.
Cole Cheatham started the fourth and threw three scoreless innings. He scattered four hits but didn’t walk anybody.
Starter Mikey Tepper and the first man out of the pen, Jackson Fristoe, weren’t so luck in the early innings when Samford took control.
After a single between two walks in the bottom of the first Tepper gave up a grand slam to five-hole hitter Maurice Hampton, Samford’s centerfielder.
Tepper threw a scoreless second before running into trouble in the third. He walked two before giving way to Fristoe with two outs.
Fristoe gave up an infield single to load the bases to his first hitter and a grand slam to his second.
Seven-hole hitter Andrew Bennett, a sub-.200 hitter, took Fristoe over the wall in left to drive in four runs and give the Birmingham-based Bulldogs an 8-0 lead.
Cheatham’s work gave State chance to rally.
The Bulldogs had three runs in three hits in the fourth, one of them a two-run single by RJ Yeager.
They pushed across single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings but went down in order against Samford right-hander Carson Hobbs in the ninth. Hobbs also got the last out of the eighth and was hitless and scoreless in 1 1-3 innings. He struck out two.