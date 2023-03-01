MSU WBB Purcell 1208

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell believes his team learned lessons from a loss to LSU in the regular season finale that can help it in postseason.

 By IVY BALL Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — “Favorite time of the year: March Madness,” Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell said to begin his Monday press conference.

