STARKVILLE — “Favorite time of the year: March Madness,” Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell said to begin his Monday press conference.
March has been the goal all along for this Bulldogs team, and projections and records indicate that they will be in the dance in Purcell’s first year. Many of his players are first-year Bulldogs; many have played for multiple programs; but they came to Mississippi State for the same reason Purcell did: to put themselves in this position.
They’re ready to play in the postseason.
A spot in the NCAA tournament is likely secured for the Bulldogs, but first they make a trip to Greenville, South Carolina, for the Southeastern Conference tournament. Of course, the season is relentless, and the Bulldogs have to prepare for the postseason right out of the regular season, coming off of a loss to No. 4 LSU last Sunday. It was a disappointing result, but they knew going in how difficult it would be, and they embraced the opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country on the road right before their postseason began.
“Obviously last night was a heartbreaker, but what a game to be a part of,” Purcell said Monday. “[LSU] got 15,000 fans, the environment was electric, and I thought we competed. There’s some great moments we can take from that game, especially free throws. Couple missed box-outs, some silly slapped down and-ones, but again you’ve got to have perspective of the women’s basketball landscape.”
Purcell really embraced the opportunity of playing LSU in Baton Rouge because he knew the kind of atmosphere the Tigers have night in and night out is at or above what his team can expect early in the NCAA tournament. There isn’t a ton of change at the top in terms of seeding, and with the top 16 teams hosting regionals, the Bulldogs expect to play in a hostile environment similar to LSU early in the tournament.
It isn’t easy to switch into postseason gear with every game suddenly do or die, but getting the experience ahead of SEC tournament play was valuable for the Bulldogs.
“I’ve just got to have the perspective and talk to my young women about, you know, how many one-game tournaments can we win?” Purcell said of getting into a postseason mindset. “That’s how you’ve got to look at this. Not who is a possible next opponent, but that’s the beauty of March Madness, especially for us in the NCAA tournament.”
Purcell has only been on the job for just under a year now, but he trusts his group and his coaching staff enough to bounce back from the disappointing loss and switch gears. The scouting assignments among his staff have already been dealt out, the practice plan was in place for Monday, and the group were ready to take on the next task at hand.
“I just know my team now,” Purcell said when asked about the mentality after the LSU loss. “I know like we’ve had before, I can feel a pulse in the locker room. We’re disappointed because we’re competitors, but at the same time we have perspective.”
Purcell said the Bulldogs knew after the game that they had locked up the fifth seed in the SEC, then gave a smirk and made a comment about the media projecting them to finish eighth. Their projected finish likely gave the Bulldogs an extra boost going into the season, and their “Why not us?” mantra is reflected in the final standings, but they know the job isn’t finished.
“As much as we’re excited, we know where this boat is going, where this ship is sailing,” he continued. “So even though there wasn’t laughter or joy, because we lost, I mean we’re competitors, we’re in a good spot. We’re hungry to get back to practice, and again this team’s story this year has been we bend but we don’t break, so I’ll have some fighters ready to go in hopefully here for the SEC tournament.”
Purcell and the Bulldogs await the winner of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, who face off at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the first round. The second-round matchup will be the second game Thursday and will tip off 25 minutes after the 11 a.m. game between Arkansas and Missouri ends.
