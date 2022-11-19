STARKVILLE – Mississippi State did the things you’re supposed to do against an FCS opponent Saturday.
The Bulldogs protected Will Rogers.
They ran, they caught, they scored touchdowns.
After a 56-7 win over East Tennessee State before a diminished Davis Wade Stadium crowd, a game State led 35-0 at halftime, Mike Leach and the Bulldogs hope to reignite the passion in their fan base against rival Ole Miss.
It’s Egg Bowl Week.
Leach, like many coaches, says he prefers to treat all games as equals, to play them one by one then look back to consider achievement or the lack thereof. Coaches can get trapped inside the team bubble, the one where they say they don’t listen to outside voices.
In Mississippi, you need to consider what the voices say about this game.
Too many losses will stir the multitude, and those voices will eventually reach the offices of decision-makers. They won’t make hiring-firing decisions based solely on Egg Bowl results, but when those results begin to manifest themselves through contributions to the program, well, that’s a different story.
Egg Bowl losses are somewhat easier to take if you’re rolling through most of your other opponents and are surpassing the eight-win mark, for many years the unspoken threshold for success in Mississippi. But that’s not what Leach’s Bulldogs are doing.
In fact, Egg Bowl Week arrives with the Bulldogs having produced only one offensive touchdown in three of their last four SEC games.
The outlier was Auburn, a 39-33 overtime win for Mississippi State, but the offense sputtered for the second, third and early fourth quarters in that game.
Mike Leach needs an Egg Bowl win.
He needs it to provide an eighth regular season win, one more than last year.
He needs it to distance himself from the obvious struggles of the offense against some of the better SEC defenses in Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.
More than anything else, he needs it to recover a portion of the Mississippi State fan base that is concerned with his ability to win in rivalry games.
“We’re just excited to play the game. The biggest thing is to focus on doing the best you can, be the best team you can be and leave it at that,” Leach said. “If you distract yourself with a bunch of other stuff, you’re not going to help your approach.”
Leach was 7-3 against Texas A&M when he coached at Texas Tech, a stretch greatly appreciated by Tech fans.
He was less successful against Texas but delivered a memorable win in 2008.
Texas and A&M may consider themselves the premiere rivalry in Texas, but Tech fans care deeply about winning those games.
Leach is in a bad rivalry game stretch right now.
At Washington State, Leach’s Cougars defeated rival Washington in the Apple Cup in his first season in 2012, then lost the next seven.
Right now he’s 0-for-Lane Kiffin with his third matchup with the Rebels and their coach coming Thursday. The days ahead will follow a familiar pattern.
“You want to lock in, try to improve, try to be better and be the best you can be,” Leach said.
