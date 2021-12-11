Leach was fired by Texas Tech after allegations he inappropriately treated an injured player (Adam James).
Texas Tech gave Leach until Dec. 28 – the date of this year’s Liberty Bowl – to apologize to the James in writing. Leach was fired two days later after failing to do so, the day before he was owed about $2.5 million.
Besides the money he’s owed, Leach didn’t talk much Saturday about what it would mean to face Tech for the first time since his firing.
Mississippi State will be in Memphis for about three days for the bowl trip, so Leach doesn’t anticipate having much time to meet with any friends he has at Tech.
“Looking forward to see seeing whoever I see in passing,” Leach said.
Sonny Cumbie will serve as Texas Tech’s head coach in the Liberty Bowl after playing for Leach in Lubbock from 2000-04.
Cumbie joined as a walk-on for Tech’s scout team in 2000 before earning a scholarship the following season. He eventually became Tech’s starter in 2004 when he had 4,742 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
The Red Raiders went 8-4 that season with a win against California in the Holiday Bowl.
“He did a good job and has gone on to have a good career,” Leach said of Cumbie, who was hired as Louisiana Tech’s head coach on Nov. 30.
It’s unsure whether cornerback Martin Emerson and left tackle Charles Cross will take the field for Mississippi State when it faces Texas Tech.
Cross hasn’t made an official announcement regarding his intentions next season, but Leach says the All-SEC left tackle did not practice Saturday.
Leach didn’t specifically refer to either player, but he voiced his displeasure with the concept of players opting out before bowl games.
“They think they're gonna have a storied, 10-year NFL career,” Leach said. “Then they can't play one more college game. Well, that's ridiculous. I mean, guys go to the NFL and they make the Pro Bowl and play in the Pro Bowl. It's one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen.”