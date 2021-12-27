Leach was fired in 2009 after 10 seasons at the helm for Texas Tech. He was originally suspended after Texas Tech claimed it investigated his alleged inappropriate treatment of a player (Adam James).
Leach was given the option to give a written apology to James. After Leach did not, the suspension began. Two days later, he was fired.
His firing came a day before the school would have owed Leach about $2.6 million.
Leach has been adamant, as the lawsuit continues, that Texas Tech still owes him his money. Monday, he dug into the details some more.
Leach said there was never an actual investigation conducted. He feels Tech’s refusal to release documents proving there was an investigation only furthers his notion and shows corruption.
“It just goes to show you how (former Texas Tech chancellor) Kent Hance and some of his little cronies, how sleazy those guys are,” Leach said. “Let’s go ahead and see it. Of course, it’s gonna illustrate they lied to the fans and everybody else. And then they continue to hide documents on sexual assault and everything else.”
Leach held off on name dropping others but referred to four “bad apples.”
Tuesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be the first time Leach will face his former team since the firing nearly 12 years ago to date.
The battle in court has not yet settled, though Leach feels Tech should just pay him and all will be resolved.
Leach spoke highly of Lubbock, Texas, and the Tech fans. He encouraged Red Raiders fans to root for Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl.
If Tech would settle, Leach says, both sides could return to focusing on the success the program had in his tenure rather than discuss the ugly ending.
As for him backing down, that won’t happen anytime soon. He says he will fight forever.
“Why not? What do I got to lose,” Leach said. “I don’t have anything to lose. I mean, they cheated me out of $2.6 million plus four years remaining on my contract. I think settling for 2.6 is very generous on my part.”