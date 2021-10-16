djr-2021-17-sport-bama-metchie-arp3

Alabama's John Metchie III makes his way into the end zone to score at the 10:34 mark of the first quarter.

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s woes against Alabama continued Saturday night as the Crimson Tide walked out of Davis Wade Stadium with a 49-9 win.

The win gave Alabama its 14th-straight in the series. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Mississippi State needed to be perfect — it wasn’t

Rarely does a team play perfectly. Facing an Alabama team coming off a loss Mississippi State needed to be flawless.

On MSU’s opening drive, which it had two weeks to script with last week’s bye, Will Rogers wasn’t on the same page as his receivers.

MSU got to midfield before a miscommunication between Rogers and Makai Polk led to an incompletion. Another miscommunication on the following play led to an interception.

It set the tone for what was Rogers’ first multi-interception (3) game of the season.

Alabama offense potent at all levels

Alabama’s offense hasn’t dropped off despite losing Heisman finalists and first-round picks at quarterback and receiver.

Alabama had 195 yards on the ground to go along with 348 through the air.

At halftime, both teams had 200 total yards.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had four touchdowns and no interceptions – completing 20 of his 28 passes to six different receivers.

Alabama defense pressured Rogers

Alabama had seven sacks Saturday night. MSU’s season-high allowed coming into the matchup was three (twice: Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M).

Will Anderson Jr. had four sacks on his own.

Rogers was sacked hardly after catching a snap late in the first quarter, which resulted in some discomfort in what appeared to be his right shoulder area throughout the game.

Rogers also reverted to an issue head coach Mike Leach mentioned earlier this season by holding the ball too long at times and allowing the defense time to find him in the backfield.

