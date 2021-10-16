Three Takeaways Alabama rolls past Mississippi State By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alabama's John Metchie III makes his way into the end zone to score at the 10:34 mark of the first quarter. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s woes against Alabama continued Saturday night as the Crimson Tide walked out of Davis Wade Stadium with a 49-9 win.The win gave Alabama its 14th-straight in the series. Here are three takeaways from the game: Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group Mississippi State needed to be perfect — it wasn’tRarely does a team play perfectly. Facing an Alabama team coming off a loss Mississippi State needed to be flawless.On MSU’s opening drive, which it had two weeks to script with last week’s bye, Will Rogers wasn’t on the same page as his receivers.MSU got to midfield before a miscommunication between Rogers and Makai Polk led to an incompletion. Another miscommunication on the following play led to an interception.»FULL GAMER: ‘We let the logo get us down a little bit’: Alabama’s A-game too much for Mississippi StateIt set the tone for what was Rogers’ first multi-interception (3) game of the season.Alabama offense potent at all levelsAlabama’s offense hasn’t dropped off despite losing Heisman finalists and first-round picks at quarterback and receiver.Alabama had 195 yards on the ground to go along with 348 through the air.At halftime, both teams had 200 total yards.Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had four touchdowns and no interceptions – completing 20 of his 28 passes to six different receivers.Alabama defense pressured RogersAlabama had seven sacks Saturday night. MSU’s season-high allowed coming into the matchup was three (twice: Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M).»PARRISH ALFORD: Bulldogs feel wrath of Tide a week after upset loss at A&MWill Anderson Jr. had four sacks on his own.Rogers was sacked hardly after catching a snap late in the first quarter, which resulted in some discomfort in what appeared to be his right shoulder area throughout the game.Rogers also reverted to an issue head coach Mike Leach mentioned earlier this season by holding the ball too long at times and allowing the defense time to find him in the backfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alabama Will Rogers Mississippi Sport American Football Interception Bryce Young Offense Miscommunication Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists