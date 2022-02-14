STARKVILLE – Doug Novak typically falls back on coach-speak, which he admits, and rarely discusses the personal aspect of his position as Mississippi State’s interim women's basketball head coach.
When reflecting on the obstacles he and his team have overcome this season, Novak rarely says more than this: his team is resilient, and it’s one day at a time.
For him, that means preparing for Tuesday’s matchup at Kentucky.
But just before Novak took the podium Sunday for his postgame press conference after his team’s Quadrant 1 win against Ole Miss, guard Anastasia Hayes was giving Novak all the praise he won’t give himself.
“It just feels good to have a coach that just won’t give up on you,” Hayes said. “When you have a coach like that, it’s very inspiring. You can’t do anything but trust.”
That wasn't a slight at former head coach Nikki McCray-Penson stepping down due to health reasons a month before this season started. It was a testament to Novak delivering on his promises when stepping into an unfavorable position.
Novak harped on building relationships with players when he was named interim head coach just a month after joining the staff. Before he could draw up schemes, Novak said, he had to learn who his players were off the court.
Some of that came from non-basketball conversations. Some of it came from his ability to not show too much emotion either way throughout the highs and lows of this season.
How Novak and his staff handled State’s loss to No. 19 Florida before the Ole Miss game serves as an example.
“That ball just didn’t go in a few times, but we were happy,” Novak said. “The previous games we took the same shots. How you present that to them — ‘That was a championship play. That was a championship shot. And it didn’t go in, but you take that every single time.’ That’s developing trust and confidence that they’re taking the right shots.
“I think we’ve just been pretty even-keeled throughout the year. We’re not losing our mind over anything. We’re just coming to work, and we’re trying to build and we’re trying to grow.”
What may seem like a straightforward mindset is helping Novak get his players — those who didn’t transfer amidst the changes — to buy in.
And it’s resulting in wins.
State’s win against Ole Miss was its third Quadrant 1 win of the season to pair with four Quadrant 2 wins and just one loss of Quadrant 3 or worse.
Novak won’t comment on whether his interim label should be moved to full-time. He returns to coach-speak when asked about that.
But if the time comes where athletic director John Cohen is considering that move in the offseason, Novak’s resume will speak for itself and his references — his players — will do the rest of the talking.
“He does all he can,” Hayes said. “Props to him — coming into everything that he had to come in. All you can do is just trust him and buy into everything that he says.”