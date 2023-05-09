djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-parker-stinnett-twp5 (copy)

Parker Stinnett will get the start on the mound tonight for Mississippi State.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — Time is quickly running out for Mississippi State baseball to turn its season around. As the Bulldogs enter the final two weeks of the regular season, they have lost six consecutive games, dating back to their Governor’s Cup victory over Ole Miss in Pearl. MSU has lost seven consecutive Southeastern Conference games, including all three games this past weekend against No. 6 Arkansas.

