djr-2022-09-04-sport-state-rogers-arp1

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed 78 percent of 49 pass attempts in the Bulldogs' season-opening win over Memphis. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

STARKVILLE — When 60,000 fans show up at your office on Saturdays, and your movements on other days could find their way to social media or a message board, “alone” can be a hard status to achieve for college football players.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus