Amani Larry

Mississippi State infielder Amani Larry is shown in this Feb. 19, 2023, file photo.

 Vasha Hunt | AP

When Amani Larry didn’t hear his name called during last week’s MLB Draft, signs pointed to Mississippi State baseball’s second baseman returning to Starkville next spring. Larry made that official Monday morning, announcing he would play one more season for the Bulldogs.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you