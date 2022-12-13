FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Washington State head coach Mike Leach looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pullman, Wash. Leach was named the Pac-12 coach of the year Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach gets onto his players during a time out midway through the third quarter before his Bulldogs made a comeback in the second half against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Robert Luck , left, with Mississippi State Marketing passes out “Mike” T-shirts to students and other supporters who attended Frdaiy’s press conference introducing Mike Leach as the new Mississippi State football coach.
PHOTOS: Memories from Mike Leach's time at Mississippi State
Mike Leach was hired by Mississippi State on Jan. 9, 2020. This photo gallery holds a collection of the Pirate's best moments from his time in Starkville.
Mike Leach tells the story of the first time he visisted Mississippi State as a coach at Kentucky and how the locker was was decorated to make their stay as painful as possible.
Thomas Wells
Mississippi State Universirty president Dr. Mark Keenum, left, looks on as newly named football coach Mike Leach rings his cowbell for fans as he is introdueced Friday in Starkville,
Thomas Wells
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach coaches from the sideline during the Georgia game on November 12 in Starkville.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin at Vaught Hemingway Stadium prior to kickoff of the Egg Bowl on November 24.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach waits at mid field for Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin at Vaught Hemingway Stadium prior to kickoff of the Egg Bowl on November 24.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart at mid field before kickoff of Georgia game on November 12 in Starkville.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach meets with Ryan Silverfield at mid field prior to Saturday's kickoff of Mississippi State and Memphis on September 3.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart at mid field before kickoff of Georgia game on November 12 in Starkville.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Mike Leach
Thomas Wells
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach was on the Tupelo High School sidelines Friday night.
Thomas Wells
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have a chat before Thursday's annual Egg Bowl in Oxford.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Mississippi State’s new hired football coach Mike Leach shows his excitement about teaching a class about counter insurgency at Washington State and how football was similar.
Thomas Wells
Thomas Wells
Mike Leach begins to answer a few quaestions from the media as part of his Friday introduction press conference in Starkville.
Thomas Wells
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A Mississippi State supporter begins videoing as Mike Leach is brought to the stage to be introduced as the Bulldogs new football coach friday in Starkville.
Thomas Wells
The Mississippi State mascot breaks out an eye patch as their new football coach Mike Leach is widely known for his affection of pirates.
Thomas Wells
Flyers with Mike Leach were passed out before Friday’s press conference in Starkville.
Thomas Wells
Mike Leach shows some of his excitment when asked about teaching a class at Washington State and how football fit into his lectures.
Thomas Wells
Thomas Wells
Newly named Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach rings his new cowbell one lasttime as he leaves the stage follwoing his introduction to the Bulldog fans. in Starkville Friday.
Thomas Wells
Thomas Wells
The Mississippi State mascot breaks out an eye patch as their new football coach Mike Leach is widely known for his affection of pirates.
Thomas Wells
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Mississippi State Heah Coach Mike Leach talks with NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren prior to Saturday's kickoff.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Newly named Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach takes a few minutes to meet with reporters follwing his introduction Friday in Starkville.
Thomas Wells
Thomas Wells
Video boards line the walls for fans at Friday’s introduction of Mike Leach as Mississippi State’s new football coach.
Thomas Wells
In the past 55 years, it appears only Northwestern coach Randy Walker suffered a fate similar to Leach’s death Monday, which Mississippi State announced was a result of complications from a heart condition.
Walker was just 52 when he died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on June 29, 2006.
Leach was reported to have suffered a heart attack in his Starkville home Sunday, requiring an airlift to a Jackson hospital.
Linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Pat Fitzgerald succeeded Walker as the Wildcats’ head coach, a position he still holds.
A year after that, tragedy struck the Big Ten again as Indiana’s Terry Hoeppner died of brain cancer at age 59 on June 19, 2007.
Hoeppner had announced earlier that month he would sit out the 2007 season for health reasons.
TCU’s Jim Pittman — a Mississippi State alum — also died of a heart attack while on the sideline Oct. 30, 1971.
Walker, Hoeppner and Pittman are among the few active head coaches who have died from medical conditions.
Plane crashes claimed several coaches’ lives in the 1970s and 1980s.
Rex Dockery of Memphis was killed in a December 1983 crash in Tennessee at age 41.
LSU’s Bo Rein died in a plane crash on Jan. 10, 1980, at the age of only 34.
Rein was hired from North Carolina State less than two months prior and never coached a game for the Tigers.
In 1970, a pair of infamous plane crashes claimed the lives of two other coaches.
That October, Wichita State football coach Ben Wilson was killed along with 14 players and 16 others in a plane crash in Colorado.
Barely a month later, the Marshall football team plane crashed near an airport runway in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board.
Head coach Rick Tolley, eight other coaches and administrators and 36 players died in the crash.