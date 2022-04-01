Luke Hancock’s head swung back in disbelief as he walked back toward Mississippi State’s dugout. He had just swung through a Connor Noland 2-2 pitch — the fourth of six strikeouts for the Arkansas right-hander Friday and the second for the MSU slugger.
It’s not Hancock’s fault the Bulldogs fell 8-1 to the Razorbacks to open this weekend’s marquee series. But it’s telling of a game with nothing working in State’s favor.
Hancock struck out on 5% of at-bats this season entering the contest. With Preston Johnson struggling with command, the defense doing little favors and Arkansas capitalizing on both, Hancock’s strikeouts were the final piece in an ugly puzzle for MSU.
Johnson said two months ago that this early-April series at Arkansas was circled. He remembered the Razorbacks sweeping the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field last season, and he wanted his team to return the favor.
At that time, State was seven months removed from a national championship. And Johnson was not expecting to be MSU’s Friday night arm.
With Landon Sims out for the season, Johnson was thrust into the top of the rotation. He pitched five consecutive quality starts entering the series, but he lacked the alpha approach a guy such as Sims provides. Six innings with three earned runs allowed is good, but it’s not the greatness often seen on Friday nights in the SEC.
With Noland flashing the latter in Fayetteville, Johnson was rocked from the start by a Razorbacks squad clearly aware of his comments.
Johnson gave MSU four innings but allowed seven earned runs while walking five and striking out seven. Jalen Battles — Arkansas’ No. 8 hitter — took the MSU right-hander deep twice.
"I was looking for a fastball," Battles told reporters of the first home run. "I mean, through our whole prep for this dude, we knew he was heavy fastball. I didn't miss it."
The silver lining in a rough day on the mound was an opportunity for Chris Lemonis to trot out younger arms. He did the same in the team’s opening SEC weekend at Georgia two weeks ago when freshman Cole Cheatham allowed three runs in an inning amidst an 11-0 loss.
Cheatham made his first appearance since that outing on Friday and allowed no earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
The teams return to Baum-Walker Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.