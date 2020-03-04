STARKVILLE – Mississippi State fans have fond memories of Joe Lee Dunn’s unique defensive style and blitz packages from the late ‘90s.
The Bulldogs are trying to bring that back with new defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s 3-3-5 scheme. Arnett learned the defense while working under Rocky Long at San Diego State for the last nine years. Long picked up the philosophy from Dunn while the two worked together at New Mexico in 1980.
“Those guys just embraced doing it every snap whereas some teams think that’s nickel defense and it’s a sub package that they bring in when the offense puts more speed on the field,” Arnett said.
Arnett enjoyed his share of success running the 3-3-5 the past two seasons as the Aztecs’ defensive coordinator. San Diego State ranked in the top 15 nationally in 10 different defensive categories including leading the country in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (89.6), rushing yards allowed per carry (2.9), fewest 30-point games (2) and fewest 40-point games (0).
“My philosophy is to get the best players on the field and get them playing as hard, physical and intense as possible,” Arnett said. “With the proliferation of the spread and teams getting you sideline to sideline, there’s been an effort by defenses to get more athletes on the field – guys that can run and cover space.”
Arnett wants his defense to create problems for opponents because it’s not a traditional scheme that most teams are accustomed to blocking on a weekly basis.
“We hope it’s unique and obviously difficult to prepare for,” Arnett said.
The 33-year old from Albuquerque, New Mexico believes it is a misconception that his defense might be on the field a lot this fall due to the nature of Mike Leach’s air raid offense. Arnett pointed toward Leach’s offenses at Washington State, which ranked in the top three in time of possession in the Pac-12 in three of the last four seasons.
“Just because a team throws the ball more than they run it, it doesn’t necessarily mean that their defense is going to play more snaps,” Arnett said. “Now if you throw a lot of incompletions, you’re off the field quickly and the defense is back on quick. But that hasn’t been the case with Coach Leach’s offense that’s for sure.”
Arnett has been able to watch several of his new defensive stars as they go through offseason conditioning drills and has walked away impressed with their athletic ability.
“There’s awfully talented football players here,” Arnett said. “They wouldn’t be in this league if they weren’t. I’m very excited to get going with spring ball. Physically you can see some very gifted guys so I’m excited to see what I can get them doing in the defense.”
But before Arnett can begin preparing to face the offenses of the SEC in the face, he must first face the prolific scheme cooked up his own head coach on campus.
“I think my biggest challenge right now is just going up against Coach Leach’s offense,” Arnett said. “They’re usually first or second every year in passing offense so I’m sure there’s going to be some sleepless nights in spring ball getting ready for him.”