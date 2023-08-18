STARKVILLE — The second full week of fall camp is nearly finished for Mississippi State football with the second full scrimmage for the Bulldogs scheduled for this weekend.
Classes are session in Starkville, marking the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year, and necessitating changes to the Bulldogs’ daily routine.
“We gave them the day off because obviously that was a change in routine,” head coach Zach Arnett said. “In my experience, they have not been great practices any time they’re on the first day of school, but today was our first practice in the afternoon coming off school…You kind of notice a bit of a transition.”
From just football to a mixture of school and football, Bulldogs student-athletes are now getting into the swing of things.
Next week is “mock week,” with an adjusted schedule designed to simulate what is to come before Mississippi State’s season opener against Southeastern Louisiana.
As reps become more valuable, position battles in a number of different places continue to heat up.
“Some of those battles, we kind of know, but the other ones, they’ll play out all through mock week,” Arnett said.
Many of those position battles are taking place on the defensive side of the ball, whether it be at SAM linebacker, defensive end or in the secondary.
“There’s more on the defensive side than the offensive because there’s less returning guys, but it’s been good to see,” Arnett said. “I don’t think we’re playing high-quality defense all the time, so you throw in a new combination, see if you play any better.”
While position battles abound, plenty of players are locked into starting roles going into the season.
That includes staples like Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson and Will Rogers, two All-Southeastern Conference selections already tabbed by a number of publications for preseason accolades.
Beyond those usual suspects leading the defense and offense, running back Jo'Quavious “Woody” Marks, returned for his senior season and is the leader in the running back room.
“Woody is personally my favorite type of leader,” Arnett said. “There’s not a whole lot of talk and rah-rah. It’s just showing up every day and consistently taking care of business, do your work, lead by example. I know he’s extremely well-thought of by everyone on the team.”
Something that’s gone under the radar with Rogers locked in as the starting quarterback is the work of players like Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright and freshman Chris Parson, who is from Brentwood, Tennessee.
Parson, in particular, showcased his arm during Thursday’s practice in a big way, completing passes with relative ease and a throwing motion that looked effortless on the field.
Wright, a mobile quarterback who has the potential of surprising out of a wildcat formation or QB-designed runs, could be used in a variety of ways offensively, and he and Rogers and are the perfect players for Parson to learn from.
“We just keep preaching to Chris that he’s got a heck of an opportunity to learn under two guys who have started and won games in this league,” Arnett said. “Pick their brains, ask them advice and then go out there and challenge them.”
The plan for Saturday’s scrimmage is simple: lock in what has already been taught and get ready for Sept. 2.
“There should be no questions about what to do, how to do it, where to line up, where your eyes should be,” Arnett said. “Now, it’s go out and play so we can evaluate who are our most explosive players.”
