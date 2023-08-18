Zach Arnett

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett (center) looks on during the Bulldogs’ first practice of the spring on Tuesday. It was Arnett’s first spring practice as head coach since being hired in Dec. 2022.

 Courtesy of Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — The second full week of fall camp is nearly finished for Mississippi State football with the second full scrimmage for the Bulldogs scheduled for this weekend.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you