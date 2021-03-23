STARKVILLE • Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is ready to see how his players perform with pads on.
MSU started its annual spring football practice last Thursday, but has only been running around in helmets and shorts.
The Bulldogs are putting on football pads for the first time today, and Arnett said he is excited to see if his guys can actually play football.
“We’ve only had two practices in just helmet and shorts,” Arnett said on Saturday. “That’s not playing football. Football is played with pads on when you’re striking, delivering blows and hitting, so the only thing we’ve been able to tell right now with anyone is whether or not they can run and change directions and have a general idea of their assignments.”
One of the players Arnett is excited to see put on pads is junior defensive back Jalen Green.
Green, a former five-star prospect, transferred to Mississippi State from Texas back in January. He played mostly cornerback with the Longhorns, where he started in eight games and played in 30 over his three seasons in Austin.
He recorded 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass break ups and one interception. And while Arnett hasn’t seem him hit anybody yet, he can already tell in the first few days of practice why he was recruited.
“I would say at least right now, he’s shown why we recruited him to come here,” Arnett said of Green in early practices. “He can run and change directions like you would expect a Division I football player to do. Pads go on on Tuesday and we will see if he can play football.”
Mississippi State’s cornerback room returns two very talented players in junior Martin Emerson Jr. and sophomore Emmanuel Forbes.
Emerson was named second-team All-SEC last year at cornerback, while Forbes was named a Freshman All-American and made the freshman All-SEC team.
‘Very deep’ at safety
With those two players being staples at that position, Green is listed as a safety on the roster and will look for playing time as one of MSU’s three safeties in Arnett’s 3-3-5 defense.
It’s no easy feat to earn a starting spot there either, though. The safety room returns every player from last season, including C.J. Morgan and Fred Peters, both of which missed most of or all of the shortened 2020 season.
There’s also Londyn Craft, Shawn Preston Jr., Collin Duncan, Janari Dean, J.P. Purvis, Dylan Lawrence and Landon Guidry fighting for starting roles there.
“Obviously that’s a very deep room right now,” Arnett said. “We had some guys who had season-ending injuries last year who are now getting to go through spring practice and show they can compete. We should have a great competition this spring at those three safety positions.”