BILOXI – If you’ve wondered how Hunter Hines’ bat might hold up in conference play, two games on the Coast provided an encouraging statement.
As veterans like Brad Cumbest call for more consistency from the Mississippi State lineup it’s Hines, a freshman from Madison, who is leading by example.
The defending national champions are hitting a collective .260, and as batting averages rise and fall for many it’s been Hines who most often puts quality at-bats together.
He’s hitting a team-leading .367. He also leads in home runs, slugging and total bases and is second in RBIs.
Perfect Game ranked Hines, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, the No. 17 prospect in Mississippi last year when he hit .465 at Madison Central.
Right now he looks to be punching above that ranking.
“It’s pretty amazing when he stays on balls,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “Sometimes he tries to hit it on that parking deck over there, but when he just tries to stay in the middle of the field he’s special.”
The Bulldogs, a pedestrian 7-7 with SEC play just around the corner, can use a dose of special.
It was Cumbest in the preseason who told reporters he believed the Bulldogs’ offense would show improvement from last year’s version on a national championship team.
Sometimes it has looked better, but not all the time.
Four times the Bulldogs have scored three runs or fewer.
They had a nice weekend at Tulane but on Saturday could not outscore their struggling bullpen and on Sunday didn’t get the clutch hits in a 5-4 loss.
Tuesday against No. 17 Texas Tech Hines had three hits including a three-run home run, and the Bulldogs turned a nine-run fourth inning into an 11-5 win.
Amid that success the bullpen was again hit or miss as Brandon Smith allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 2 1-3 innings before Pico Kohn, another freshman, brought things under control.
Teams change as seasons roll along, but the Bulldogs presently show the personality of a team that will need depth through the batting order to win on most mights.
MSU is at home this weekend against Princeton then there’s a home game against Binghamton before SEC play arrives with Georgia on the road.
In a matchup against another Power Five conference team – one that’s been to the College World Series four times in the last six postseasons – Hines went 4 for 8 and drove in five runs.
He had an RBI double Wednesday’s 7-2 loss.
He has arrived at this level believing that he belongs.
“It’s bat speed, it’s pitch discipline. He’s really good,” Lemonis said. “If you don’t realize it he’ll tell you probably too. He’s very confident.”