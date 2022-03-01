STARKVILLE – Vic Schaefer lifted Mississippi State women’s basketball to heights it had not seen.
When he traded maroon for Texas burnt orange the question was could MSU hire anyone to match Schaefer’s success?
Nikki McCray-Penson wasn’t around long enough to answer that question as health concerns forced her to resign just days before the start of this season.
Now MSU athletics director John Cohen finds himself with a hiring decision again.
When presented with change in a pre-COVID world Cohen hired Nikki McCray-Penson who had finished 12th, fifth and second in three Conference USA regular seasons while head coach at Old Dominion.
She never reached the NCAA Tournament though it’s possible her 2020 team – which was 24-6, 14-4 in the league -- would have gotten there had the tournament been held.
In the wake of Schaefer’s departure McCray-Penson dealt with massive roster turnover in a COVID-19 season. The Bulldogs finished an uninspiring 10-9 far below the gold bar set by Schaefer, who averaged 29.8 wins over his last five seasons.
McCray-Penson was met with real challenges in her lone season at MSU.
Her replacement, interim coach Doug Novak has also been met with challenges such as the mid-season departure of his star player. Rickea Jackson was leading the SEC in scoring when she announced her intention to transfer.
In addition to the unusual timing of Jackson’s decision injuries have led to depth issues, and the Bulldogs have competed the last three weeks with only seven available players.
Yet they’ve competed each game and sometimes won.
In the latter stages of the season the reality of weary legs and fatigue has caught up with desire and effort.
The signature moment of Novak’s team was a 70-59 win over Ole Miss, a top-30 NET team after the Bulldogs had been so thoroughly defeated in Oxford and had listened to the confident prediction by the Rebels’ coach of what the Starkville rematch might look like.
Instead desire and effort won the day for the Bulldogs.
Desire and effort got the Bulldogs close but not to the finish line in a 71-59 loss to LSU.
With seconds remaining LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, had a casual exchange with Novak in which she told him he was her coach of the year.
Head coach hirings and firings are about more than coming close. They’re about wins, and it’s a zero sum game.
As Cohen searches for the Bulldogs’ next coach Novak’s mitigating circumstances should be considered.
However, Cohen’s No. 1 responsibility is to hire the best available coach.
Schaefer built something here. He showed that winning at a high level didn’t have to be lightning in a bottle but that Mississippi State women’s basketball could maintain a national profile.
Coaches like that don’t grow on trees.
Sometimes lessons learned from adversity can cram two or three season’s worth of experience into one.
The conference grind showed a different MSU team than the one that lost by 31 at Oklahoma on Dec. 4.
Through the lean times Novak put players in position and showed them they could compete.
A season that began with the resignation of the head coach players knew could have gone off the rails, but it didn’t.
Maybe there’s a surprising big name that Cohen will introduce as coach, one who’s been around the block in a deep and talented Power Five conference.
If not, Novak’s experience gained inside the SEC and the relationships built insider the locker room would seem to compare nicely when held against a mid-major up-and-comer.
Cohen should hire his candidate with the best chance to get back to Schaefer’s gold bar.
Maybe that candidate’s in-house.