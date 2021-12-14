STARKVILLE – On Dollar Night at The Hump, Mississippi State fans got a full-priced effort from their Bulldogs in a 79-50 win over Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State on Tuesday night.
Without key post player Tolu Smith and others – and still others at less than full strength – the Bulldogs dominated the paint and got another solid night from Old Faithful, junior point guard Iverson Molinar.
Molinar had 18 points on only six shots. He was 7 for 7 from the free throw line, and passed out four assists.
The Panthers shot just 32.8 percent from the floor and didn’t reach 40 points until 5 minutes, 2 seconds remained.
Smith, averaging 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in his four games this season, isn’t expected back until at least the start of SEC play.
Transfer guard Rocket Watts missed games at the start of the season because of his injured hip. Maybe there’s enough time off around the Christmas break to improve his health, or maybe soreness lingers.
For the Bulldogs, dominating against Georgia State helped soothe the soreness of back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Colorado State, but it can only do so much.
Those were real resume-building games, and the Bulldogs had opportunities but dropped them both.
They started slow against Minnesota and finished slow against Colorado State.
As they navigate the health concerns that plague most teams at some point in every season they need to learn to win those games with who they are now.
They’re not far off.
There are lots of new faces on the roster, and the Bulldogs have at times looked like a model for the win-now transfer portal method of roster building.
At other times there have been reminders that all transfers require some period of acclimation. It’s different for different players.
“It varies,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “Garrison Brooks had four years experience (at North Carolina). For him it was really easy. For others it can be difficult. It’s not an easy answer.”
Howland, though, sees such adjustments for players as an occupational hazard in the Transfer Portal Age.
“It’s the new normal now, the new rule, which I hate, I think it’s bad for kids. You see a lot of kids that will play for three or four universities during their career. The focus of college is to get an education more than anything. I hope we get back to that.”
Until then it’s important to work the rule to your advantage even if you disagree.
While the new guys are learning each other they’re getting little game time with a key component like Smith, and that slows overall chemistry development.
But there’s an up side.
“Our young guys are getting more minutes, and that’s really helping our depth,” Howland said. “We’d love to have Tolu right now, and it’s really frustrating for him, but we’re being very patient and careful with that so as not to rush him back like we did the first time.”