NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mississippi State went into its bye week in early October with a 3-2 record most projected.
A couple games later and Mississippi State still sits about where most expected at the start of the season: 4-3.
Coming off the bye week, MSU played host to Alabama before heading on the road to face Vanderbilt. Both went according to schedule with a 49-9 loss to Alabama — some expected MSU would compete, but Vegas had Alabama as a three-touchdown favorite — and a 45-6 thumping of Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
MSU has faced the toughest schedule to date, according to Pro Football Focus. At 4-3, the Bulldogs have reached another checkpoint of the season and continue to be where they should.
State now enters the crucial stretch of its season where everyone expected the year to be make or break.
PFF gives Mississippi State the 70th toughest remaining schedule, which could be a result of a Nov. 20 meeting with Tennessee State.
It begins with a homecoming game back at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday against Kentucky — a team ranked No. 15 in PFF’s latest rankings.
Kentucky is 6-1 with its lone loss coming on the road against No. 1 Georgia. Head coach Mark Stoops is a favorite for SEC coach of the year.
MSU will hit its final road stretch of the season with back-to-back games at Arkansas then at Auburn — teams ranked by PFF at No. 39 and No. 37, respectively.
Arkansas has dropped significantly since its 4-0 start which featured wins against Texas and Texas A&M.
Arkansas lost three-straight after its win over A&M on Sept. 25 before rolling past Arkansas-Pine Bluff this weekend.
The Razorbacks are 4-1 at home and will have a bye week before the Bulldogs arrive in Fayetteville on Nov. 6. Arkansas will have a chance to clinch a bowl spot, so expect that crowd to be raucous.
If Kentucky isn’t the most surprising team in the SEC, then Auburn might be.
In Bryan Harsin’s first season, Auburn’s losses have come in an early-season whiteout game at Penn State and at home against Georgia.
A buy game against Tennessee State should secure at least a fifth win this season for Mississippi State if it can’t scratch one out against Kentucky, Arkansas and Auburn.
If that game is MSU’s fifth win, its bowl eligibility sits in the hands of the Egg Bowl.
MSU hosts Ole Miss this season on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25).
Ole Miss’ offense led by Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin speaks for itself while its defense has looked slightly better since allowing 51 points to Arkansas a couple weeks ago.
PFF’s No. 28 ranking of Ole Miss might be the most surprising considering the AP poll will likely feature Ole Miss in the top-10 Sunday afternoon.
The quartet of remaining games excluding the Tennessee State matchup will be telling of how the 2021 MSU season is remembered, but PFF believes MSU can take at least one win.
MSU’s projected win total is 6.4 with a 75 percent chance to make a bowl game, according to PFF.