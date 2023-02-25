STARKVILLE — Matthew Kaminski still has the cowbell he received on a 2019 trip to Dudy Noble Field.
He’s not sure how to handle things when he comes back.
“I think I’m going to bring it, or maybe I won’t bring it so I can get another one,” Kaminski said.
The Atlanta Braves organist is set to return to the home of Mississippi State baseball next month, when the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt for a three-game Southeastern Conference series from March 24-26.
Kaminski made his first trip to Dudy Noble in March 2019, playing the organ at the stadium during a three-game set against LSU.
The Braves’ official organist since 2009 is used to big crowds — 41,000 at Truist Park, almost 50,000 at Turner Field — but he was impressed by MSU’s then-newly renovated facility.
“I haven’t played a game where there were as many fans, a stadium as big as Dudy Noble for college baseball,” Kaminski said. “For a college stadium to be that big, it was a pretty exciting atmosphere.”
Kaminski also got to see the brand-new Left Field Lounge and the rigs across the outfield bleachers.
Or, rather, smell the smoke wafting across the ballpark.
“To me, just the sight of grills in the outfield, I thought that was an amazing idea,” he said. “I never had even thought about that. To see them all out in the fan section, that was a pretty awesome atmosphere.”
A straightforward setup
Kaminski said the outfield lounge set Dudy Noble apart from the other college baseball parks where he has performed, including Auburn, Jacksonville State, Georgia State, Alabama and Georgia Tech.
He’s been around the block enough to spot the differences between the college and major-league games. If he plays the classic “Charge” theme at Truist Park, the crowd shouts the final word; if he does the same at a collegiate game, he may get nothing in response.
The mere design of the stadium and the style of equipment are other differences.
“No. 1, at Braves games, I’m in the third level, so it’s definitely a different vantage point than the college games, where I’m usually a lot closer up,” Kaminski said. “Hearing the sound of an aluminum bat is different.”
His setup is different, too.
The small organ he brings to college games weighs only 14 pounds, “so that’s definitely a plus.” There’s usually a plug-in in the press box, and Kaminski can either set his organ on a desktop or prop it up on a stand he keeps in his car.
It’s a far cry from the full-sized organ with “monster speakers” he plays for the Braves.
“It’s a pretty simple setup,” Kaminski said.
During a game, he’ll listen to his organ with one headphone in and one ear free — to hear the crowd.
“Each game, I kind of gauge the audience to see what’s working and what’s not working,” Kaminski said.
Scouting the lineup
An hour or two before a game, Kaminski will get acquainted with the new facility and — perhaps more importantly — with the visiting team’s lineup.
He’ll come up with songs related to the name or appearances of each player, such as “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” for Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos or “Werewolves of London” for unkempt Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh during the 2022 NLDS.
It’s easier with familiar names. An “Andy” gets the “Andy Griffith Show” theme; an “Adam” or “Adams” merits the “Addams Family” melody.
But even when Kaminski isn’t familiar with a song, it doesn’t take him long to learn.
“For a walk-up song, all I need is about 20 or 30 seconds of song,” he said. “It’s not like I’m learning a song from beginning to end.”
He can come up with clever ideas pretty much on the fly even when the names are new. For Vanderbilt center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., Kaminski suggests Steely Dan’s “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.”
Kaminski draws a brief blank for Commodores outfielder Troy LaNeve but is heartened by a potential “High School Musical” connection.
“That’s a good one for Troy,” he said. “I’ll have to remember that.”
So if the rhythm of “Get’cha Head in the Game” or “We’re All In This Together” resounds across Dudy Noble Field when LaNeve steps to the plate, don’t be alarmed.
It’s just Matthew Kaminski doing what he does best.
Maybe he’ll go home with another cowbell, too.
