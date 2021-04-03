Auburn has turned to a longtime Vic Schaefer assistant in hopes of reviving its women’s basketball program.
Johnnie Harris, who has developed a reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters, will take over a Tigers team that was 0-15 in SEC play this past season.
The hiring was announced Saturday morning.
Former coach Terri Williams-Flournoy went 140-138 in nine seasons at Auburn but just 48-95 in SEC play.
Harris was on the Texas A&M staff when Schaefer was hired as Mississippi State’s coach in 2012. She joined him for a very successful run in Starkville, the accompanied him to Texas this season.
Their Longhorns reached the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight.
"Her experience helping build national championship caliber teams is incredible and her ability to recruit elite players is evident by the success of the programs she has worked with,” Auburn athletics director Allen Green said in a statement.
Before joining the A&M staff, Harris was on the Arkansas State for three seasons, giving her 16 years as an SEC assistant. She was named the WBCA National Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season, when Mississippi State made its second-consecutive run to the national championship game.
Her development of MSU's Teaira McCowan caught national attention; McCowan was the third overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft.
Harris spent a decade on three staffs with Schaefer and not gets her first shot to be a head coach.
"It is humbling and exciting to join an athletic program that is as welcoming, passionate and committed to success as Auburn," Harris did Saturday. "I can’t wait to start building this program to be among the best in the Southeastern Conference.”