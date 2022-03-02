STARKVILLE – Mississippi State was able to overcome a dreadful start against No. 5 Auburn but wasn’t able to make the plays in overtime and lost 81-68 at Humphrey Coliseum Wednesday night.
It’s a scene that had repeated itself before this season though not last Saturday when the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 74-69.
Here are three takeaways from a loss that likely took away the last fading hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid short of winning next week’s SEC Tournament in Tampa.
Auburn wins crunch time
After looking intimidated at the start of the game the Bulldogs gave themselves a chance to win by holding Auburn to 28.6 percent shooting in the second half.
Backup guard-forward Anderson Garcia started the second half and was a big part of the resurgence with six rebounds and other hustle plays in the first six minutes.
While the Bulldogs got stops they earned opportunities to get out in transition.
Suddenly they were playing with more confidence on offense.
Garcia finished with eight points and 13 rebounds, and the Bulldogs were plus-18 on the glass.
The better spacing in the second half allowed for a Tolu Smith takeover.
Smith began to find a rhythm in the latter stages of the first half. He finished with 22 points in 9-for-16 shooting and 12 rebounds.
Neither Smith nor his teammates were able to make the biggest plays at the biggest times.
"We're right there in every game. It's just not converting for us," Smith said.
Meanwhile Auburn guard KD Johnson had 12 of his 14 points in overtime including a deep uncontested 3 early in the period to give the Tigers a little breathing room at 66-62.
With State still playing well defensively the Bulldogs were able to run, but a blocked shot by Walker Kessler, the nation’s leader in that category, quickly sent things the other way where Johnson finished with a three-point play.
"We had a great second half containing him, but we know how streaky he is, how he can get it going and how explosive he is," Smith said.
Auburn shot 83.3 percent (5 of 6) from the floor in overtime.
"I blame myself for some calls down the stretch," MSU coach Ben Howland said. "We didn't get some of the looks that we needed to get. Obviously our 3-point shooting is really impacting us right now."
The Bulldogs were 0 for 13 behind he arc.
MSU couldn’t match Auburn’s physicality early
This wan’t about getting into the lane and having shots rejected Kessler. There was some of that.
This was about Auburn being more physical at the point of attack to start the game. All five points of attack. Auburn defended hard, got hands in the passing lanes and forced the Bulldogs into nine turnovers in the first half.
As the teams settled down the Bulldogs began to get more looks in the paint, but rare was the shot right at the rim unless there was the occasional transition attempt.
Once Smith stopped just inside the free throw line and knocked down a soft jumper over Kessler. Another time he scored with a hook but was outside the lane to attempt the shot. A time or two DJ Jeffries was able to create and get off a shot in the lane.
But there were no back door passes, no alley oops and no Iverson Molinar with that 2-foot floater.
The lack of inside game made it hard for a team that routinely struggles from long range. That aspect didn’t change.
The Bulldogs came out with fire and energy on defense, and for a while that kept things close.
Eventually Auburn began to knock down some 3s, including 3 for 3 from senior guard Zep Jasper.
When the shots fell the Tigers gained a spacing advantage to score inside and rebound missed 3s.
The slow start put State in a big hole.
Auburn’s crowd dominated much of the game
On Senior Night at The Hump the Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) were booed while taking the floor – not from their fans but from the overwhelming number of visitors.
Auburn (26-4, 14-3 SEC) had a traveling crowd befitting a No. 5-ranked team that is one of the Bulldogs’ closer conference foes.
The crowd arrived early, was active in the pre-game and far out-number Mississippi State fans in the upper bowl of the arena.
With the Bulldogs needing an upset win to breathe life into dying NCAA hopes it was far from a home-court advantage.
Auburn players and fans celebrated courtside long after the Bulldogs had left the floor.