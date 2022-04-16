STARKVILLE — Bullpen struggles got in the way for Mississippi State once more against Auburn, but MSU couldn’t find a way to come away victorious Saturday night.
After a two-hour rain delay before first pitch, Mississippi State fell 3-2 at Dudy Noble Field to lose its opportunity for an SEC series sweep.
The Bulldogs got another valiant effort from Cade Smith, despite a bumpy start. He allowed four walks and four hits in six innings, but Smith consistently battled through jams to walk away without allowing a run.
A lack of run support proved costly for Mississippi State when the bullpen stepped in.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of runs off two solo shots in the second inning, but struggled from there. Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez pitched eight innings with just the two runs allowed.
Jackson Fristoe was the first arm out of State’s bullpen in relief of Smith. Immediately, his struggles continued.
He allowed two runs on two hits in his first inning of work before recording just one out in the eighth. Pico Kohn was the next arm to step in for State, and he failed to keep the game knotted at two.
Auburn scored an unearned run with a double off Kohn to jump out to a 3-2 lead. The Bulldogs recorded just five hits in the final seven innings — including a basehit in the ninth which produced a thrilling ending.
With Matt Corder on second, Brad Cumbest sent a single into left field. Corder, trying to score, was thrown out on a perfect throw from left fielder Bryson Ware.
The Bulldogs have a week of in-state play ahead. MSU has a home game Tuesday against Jackson State before a weekend series at Ole Miss. Then, the Bulldogs and Rebels square off in Pearl for a non-conference matchup April 26.
Below are our live updates from the evening.
Weather delay
There is no start time set for today's game. The original 3 p.m. first pitch is out of the picture, and it appears a 4 p.m. start is as well.
A tentative start time has been set for 5 p.m.
First inning
Cade Smith works around an early jam. He forced a pair of fly balls to right which won't get very far tonight.
Two guys reach base for State, but a fielder's choice and strikeout keep MSU from getting a run across.
Second inning
Smith works around a one-out walk.
The aforementioned difficulty to hit one out to right does not apply to Hunter Hines. It's 1-0 MSU.
Kellum Clark makes it 2-0 with a shot the opposite way.
Third inning
It's a loud third out, but an out nonetheless. Auburn strands a pair on the bases.
Luke Hancock is thrown out at third to end the frame trying to advance from first on a Logan Tanner single. Still 2-0 MSU.
Fourth inning
Smith, with the help of nice catches from Clark and Kamren James, works around a one-out single.
Clark is stranded at second after a two-out double.
Fifth inning
Quick inning for Smith who sends Auburn down in order.
Nothing going for MSU.
Sixth inning
Scott Foxhall works his magic again. Smith worked himself into a jam with the first two hitters reaching base. Foxhall went out to talk to Smith, and the MSU starter worked around the jam without allowing a run.
That'll likely do it for Smith after 104 pitches.
Bulldogs go down in order.
Seventh inning
Jackson Fristoe is in to pitch.
Auburn has its first run off a one-out double. Some miscommunication between Lane Forsythe and Slate Alford allows a ball to get through the infield and bring the tying run home.
Fristoe gets out of the jam before Auburn can get any further damage. Game is tied at two.
State strands another pair of runners.
Eighth inning
After a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt allowed, Fristoe's night is done. Pico Kohn comes in.
Auburn has the lead on an RBI single. Kohn fends off any further damage. Auburn leads 3-2.
State goes down in order.
Ninth inning
Nothing for the Auburn offense.
Hines works a leadoff walk for State down by one. Matt Corder is thrown out at home to end the game.