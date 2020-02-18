STARKVILLE – Basketball is usually not the first Canadian sport that comes to mind for most people when they think of the Great White North.
However, that is not the case for Toronto native Prince Oduro.
The Mississippi State forward grew up with the NBA’s Raptors in his hometown
“It surprises a lot of people but basketball was more popular than hockey was where I grew up,” Oduro said. “Basketball wasn’t anything out of the norm, it’s what everybody was doing. It was easy for me to play basketball.”
Although Oduro played basketball in his native country and even won a gold medal with Team Canada in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup, he knew he could get more exposure in the United States. He left home to play at First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pennsylvania and became the program’s first Division I signee when he inked with Siena.
“At first it was very difficult because I was homesick leaving at 16,” Oduro said. “It was tough at first but you’re chasing your dream. It was an easy decision for me to make.”
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward started 27 of 31 games during his freshman year at Siena averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds and earned a spot on the All-MAAC Rookie Team before deciding to transfer to MSU.
“There was a coaching change and I felt that I should play on a higher level,” Oduro said. “I thought that it would be better for my development to go to a higher level, sit out a year and just workout.”
Oduro missed last season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, which was difficult to do after enjoying so much success during his freshman campaign.
“It was very tough,” Oduro said. “The biggest test was mental, just trying to stay focused everyday. I just worked everyday and being around (strength) coach (Collin) Crane was a good thing for me. I was in the weight room everyday and he’s someone that will push you. He’d have a lot of talks with me if I was down.”
Working in the low post against Abdul Ado and Reggie Perry for the past two years has also helped Oduro round out his game.
“It’s very physical,” Oduro said. “Abdul and Reggie are probably the best tandem of bigs in the SEC in my opinion. Everyday is a learning experience and I love competing against them. Everyday we bring it and I think we all make each other better at practice.”
It’s been Oduro’s job to spell Ado and Perry this season and even play extended minutes if either of them get into foul trouble. He has appeared in 19 contests, scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds averaging 4.4 minutes per game.
“My role is to come off the bench and bring great energy,” Oduro said. “Everyday in practice I bring it. I’m just an energy guy. I stay ready just in case there’s foul trouble or we might have to switch lineups. Everyday you’ve got to be locked in, focused on the scouting report and also know multiple positions.”