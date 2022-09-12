STARKVILLE — It’s a little early in the season to be throwing around phrases like “must win,” so I’ll refrain from that as it relates to Mississippi State’s Saturday visit to Baton Rouge.
Mathematically, major goals remain on the table even if the Bulldogs don’t come away with a win over an LSU team that looked quite vulnerable in its season-opening loss against Florida State.
Realistically, a 10-win season looks much harder to grasp if the Bulldogs aren’t 3-0 following Saturday’s 5 p.m. kick at Tiger Stadium.
No one in Mississippi last year looked like a threat to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Maybe the coming expansion changes that.
For now it’s about getting as many wins under your belt as you can.
Ten-win seasons are still somewhat rare and greatly valued in these parts. The Bulldogs have done it three times in their history: 1940, 1999 and 2014.
This team is talented and experienced on both sides of the ball and through two games has played that way. In their third year under Mike Leach, the Bulldogs are better than they were a year ago.
“Obviously, I think they’re probably still recovering a little from (returning to campus at) 10 a.m. yesterday,” Leach said at his regular Monday presser following the Bulldogs’ 39-17 win at Arizona. “We had good work last night. I think they’re excited to prepare this week.”
While the Bulldogs have been getting better, the rest of the SEC hasn’t stood still.
The middle of the SEC pack, the teams constantly chasing Alabama and now Georgia, are also better.
Arkansas and Kentucky, both coming off impressive SEC wins over the weekend, are top 10 teams right now. They appear on State’s schedule on back-to-back weekends soon: an Oct. 8 home game against Arkansas and an Oct. 15 road game at Kentucky.
State’s four-game October schedule begins at home with Texas A&M and ends at No. 2 Alabama.
It’s a month that will define the Bulldogs’ season.
LSU lured away the Notre Dame coach and made a splashy offseason hire, but the Tigers are still in rebuilding mode. They’ve got a transfer quarterback in Jayden Daniels who got better as the Florida State game progressed and was 10-for-11 passing against Southern. They’ve seen greater heights but shouldn’t be taken lightly.
A win for Mississippi State would give the Bulldogs, who return home against Bowling Green next week, an excellent chance to start 4-0 and carry a ton of confidence into a rocking Davis Wade Stadium environment against the Aggies on Oct. 1.
If the Bulldogs can get there at 4-0, maybe that helps them get through the blender of October.
A loss won’t take goals off the table, but it will make us question if the Bulldogs really are who we think they are.
Leach doesn’t buy into the idea this trip to LSU carries added significance.
“You need to just line up each week and play one defining game after the next, and after 12 defining games you figure out where you’re at.”
