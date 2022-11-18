Mississippi St Arizona Football

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson during the Bulldogs' game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Tucson, Ariz.

 By RIC SCUTERI Associated Press

STARKVILLE — If Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson is thinking of the right game, East Tennessee State is in for some serious trouble when it visits Starkville at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you