COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Will Rogers rolled into his first postgame press conference of the season with the same swagger he flaunted in Saturday’s 26-22 upset win at Texas A&M.
His MSU Adidas branded shirt read “compete with yourself” to go along with black sweats and leftover eye paint, but that’s not what stood out.
Atop his head was a cowboy hat to match many of the 87,973 fans he just sent home unhappy. Below the hat was a sophomore quarterback who has fielded as much criticism as any in the SEC.
Rogers says he doesn’t care what others say, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t notice.
He sees the fans that left early when MSU (3-2) trailed at Davis Wade Stadium. He knows the general assumption teams such as Texas A&M (3-2) have about beating Mississippi State.
He knows the reporters in the room, this one included, who predicted a Mississippi State loss.
“Tell those guys to shove it if they don’t wanna pick us,” he said as he left the podium.
The choice of words was fitting after what Rogers had done to the Texas A&M defense throughout the game.
Rogers threw for 408 yards against a team – as he was sure to point out postgame – held MSU out of the red zone in last season’s 28-14 loss in Starkville.
His confidence was evident when it came to reading Texas A&M’s man coverage, particularly with his new teammate Makai Polk on the outside.
Polk said during fall camp that he and Rogers spent ample time throwing to each other in the offseason. Rogers says that’s important because every receiver runs routes differently, so these individual reps are crucial when a new guy joins the team.
The work they did paid off in the form of 13 catches (two shy of the MSU single-game record), 126 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns came against man coverage.
“God-gifted talent,” Rogers said of Polk. “He's just so quick. He can look like he's doing one route and then just does the complete opposite of what you would think.”
State's defense did its part as it has throughout the season. The Bulldogs held the Aggies to 297 yards — only 135 through the air.
MSU picked up three sacks after averaging two per game entering Week 5. They added seven tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
But Saturday belonged to Rogers who was dispersing the ball to eight other receivers along with Polk.
The checkdown plays draw criticism, but Saturday showed those plays can be successful when shots are taken downfield.
Running back Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson combined for 13 catches and 67 yards, which Rogers thinks frustrated the Aggies at times.
If it wasn’t the usual names such as Jaden Walley or Austin Williams getting receptions, Rogers was finding redshirt-junior Christian Ford or sophomore Lideatrick Griffin.
The connection between Rogers and his nine receivers led to MSU finding greater success converting touchdowns on long drives — something Mike Leach said his team struggled at this season due to a lack of confidence.
Both Rogers and Leach said there is still room for improvement. But on this night in College Station, if confidence was the question, Rogers provided a clear answer.
Rogers credits this ability to not care to “The Last Dance” which he said he watched recently.
Rogers loves the mentality Michael Jordan embraced when others doubted him. Though Rogers acknowledges he’s not at Jordan’s level, there’s still elements he can translate onto the field in the SEC.
“I don’t care whether it’s our fans or other people’s fans who think I’m not playing well or our team isn’t playing well,” Rogers said. "I hate to be so blunt, but I couldn’t care less. What I care about is what’s going on in the locker room.”
In the locker room was a team dancing to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party.”
“Everybody’s just as happy as can be,” receiver Austin Williams said. “It’s a special moment. These are the ones that you’ll remember.”