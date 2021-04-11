AUBURN, Ala. – Mississippi State took a commanding lead in the first inning and cruised to its second consecutive weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Mississippi State scored 10 runs in the first inning and beat Auburn, 19-10, at Plainsman Park. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 by D1baseball, have won six consecutive SEC games and are 24-7 with a 8-4 SEC record.
The Bulldogs had their best hitting weekend of the season. Mississippi State scored 32 runs and recorded 36 hits, including 17 hits on Sunday afternoon.
Mississippi State sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning. Eight Bulldogs recorded hits and three were walked or hit-by-pitch. After back-to-back one-out singles, Logan Tanner started the scoring with a two-run single to left field.
Two RBI singles, a hit-by-pitch and a run-scoring error later, Tanner Allen belted a bases-clearing triple off the wall in center field to put Mississippi State up 8-0.
Hancock capped the scoring in the first inning with a two-run single to right field to put MSU up, 10-0. Hancock and Kamren James each reached base twice while Allen recorded two hits in the inning.
The inning was the program’s highest scoring first inning since the Bulldogs scored 13 runs against Lamar in 2011.
The scoring didn’t stop there.
Hancock added another RBI single in the third while Brayland Skinner recorded a RBI walk. Scotty Dubrule hit a RBI single in the fifth inning and James put Mississippi State up 16-4 in the sixth inning with a RBI single.
Logan Tanner capped the MSU scoring with a three-run home run over the left field fence in the eighth inning to put the Bulldogs up 19-5. He finished with three hits and five RBIs in the game.
Jackson Fristoe started on the mound and gave up two runs in both the first and second innings, but worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third inning to not let Mississippi State’s lead get below six runs.
He was replaced by Houston Harding in the fourth inning, and the lefty pitched three innings and allowed only one run.
Mikey Tepper, Dylan Carmouche, Chase Patrick and KC Hunt pitched the last three innings.