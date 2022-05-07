STARKVILLE – Florida broke through against Mississippi State reliever KC Hunt in the ninth to clinch their SEC series with a 9-3 win at Dudy Noble Field Saturday night.
The Bulldogs will try to salvage Game 3 Sunday at 2.
Winning twice helps Florida pass MSU (25-22, 9-14 SEC) in the SEC standings as the Bulldogs see opportunities to play their way to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid continue to slip away.
The Gators took the lead when Jac Caglianone doubled over the head of Brad Cumbest in left field, but that was just the beginning.
Kendrick Calilao added a two-run double, and two batters later Ty Evans removed all doubt with a no-doubt home run to right.
After pitching a scoreless eighth in a 3-3 game Hunt was unable to finish the ninth as he allowed six runs on four hits.
He was replaced by Cole Cheatham.
In Friday’s opener the Gators’ burst of offense came early in the game.
A Florida team hitting just .234 against SEC pitching when the series began is hitting .278 in the first two games. The Gators (28-18, 10-13) had 11 hits Saturday.
After watching the tying run stranded at third in the fifth and sixth innings the Bulldogs tied the game in the seventh after Luke Hancock’s double-play ball scored RJ Yeager from third.
They loaded the bases with two outs, but Kellum Clark, the second batter faced by Florida right-hander Ryan Slater, lined to right to end the threat.
The Gators held a slim lead in the middle innings.
Florida starter Brandon Neely got too much of the zone with a fastball, and Clark pulled it to the right field corner for a double. Hunter Hines, who walked to lead off the inning, scored to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the series 2-1 in the fourth.
It was short-lived.
Among the last of Preston Johnson’s 101 pitches was a fastball to Caglianone who split the MSU outfielders in left-center for a two-run double.
The Gators were back on top 3-2.
Johnson gave up six hits and walked five in five innings.
Pregame
Mississippi State tries to even the series against Florida tonight.
First pitch is 6:30.
The Gators -- hitting .234 in SEC play when the series began -- had two home runs among their nine hits in an 8-6 win last night.
Florida (27-18, 9-13)
LF Wyatt Langford
2B Sterlin Thompson
CF Jud Fabian
C BT Riopelle (4-for-4, 6 RBIs last night)
DH Jac Caglianone
SS Josh RIvera
1B Kendrick Calilao
3B Coby Halter
RF Ty Evans
RHP Brandon Neely (2-0, 3.35)
MSU
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
CF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
LF Aaron Downs
SS Logan Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.52)
Top 1
For the second-straight night Florida loads the bases with no outs in the top of the first, but Preston Johnson escaped major damage.
Langford doubled and scored on a sac fly by Riopelle, the seventh RBI of the series for Riopelle. Gators lead 1-0.
Bottom 1
The Bulldogs tied the game when Logan Tanner bounced a basehit over second base to score RJ Yeager who led off with a walk. It’s 1-1.
Top 2
Johnson pitches around a 1-out walk. It's still 1-1.
Bottom 2
Neely strikes out the side. It's still 1-1.
Top 3
Johnson gives up two hits – one a double to Riopelle who is now 5 for 5 in the series – but strands both runners. It’s still 1-1.
Bottom 3
Neely pitches around a one-out walk. It's still 1-1.
Top 4
Johnson gives up a 1-out single to Halter, but Halter is thrown out at second by Logan Tanner to end the inning. Still 1-1.
Bottom 4
Neely got too much of the zone with a fastball, and Clark pulled it to the right field corner for a double. Hines, who walked to lead off the inning, scored to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the series. MSU 2, Florida 1
Top 5
Johnson surpassed 100 pitches. Gators regained the lead with a 2-out, 2-run double from Caglianone. It’s 3-2.
Bottom 5
Bulldogs get something going with a double by Yeager, a walk by James. They get Neely out of the game, but lefty Phillip Abner comes in and gets Luke Hancock to ground into a 4-6-3 double play for the first two outs. Then Logan Tanner lines to short, and the tying run is stranded at third. Florida leads 3-2.
Top 6
Perfect inning for Pico Kohn in replace of Preston Johnson. Florida leads 3-2.
Bottom 6
The Bulldogs put the first two runners on base against Abner with a hit from Hines and a hit-by-pitch from Cumbest. Abner was replaced by freshman right-hander Fisher Jameson who retired Aaron Downs and Lane Forsythe on ground balls to strand the tying run at third. Gators lead 3-2.
Top 7
Kohn pitches around a two-out baserunner. Florida still leads 3-2.
Bottom 7
Bulldogs score the tying run when Luke Hancock hits into a double play. They load the bases with two outs, but Kellum Clark lines to right to leave them stranded. MSU 3, Florida 3
Top 8
KC Hunt gives up a walk and a single with 2 outs but gets a ground ball to strand the runners. MSU 3, Florida 3
Bottom 8
Slater retires the side in order, ending it with a called strikeout of Yeager. MSU 3, Florida 3
Top 9
Gators chase Hunt with six runs on four hits to lead 9-3. To the ninth we go.