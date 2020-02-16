P.J. Jones radiated positivity, which makes it all that much harder to believe he’s gone.
His body was recovered from a lake in Lee County on Monday, about three weeks after he was last seen by another living soul. Jones, 27, was a standout football player for Tupelo High and then Mississippi State, a defensive lineman who was as gentle off the field as he was merciless on it.
Nick Demoran, a close friend of Jones since they were in middle school, recalled a football practice at Tupelo when several scouts were on hand. During one-on-one drills, Jones and Demoran squared off, and Jones made sure to impress the scouts.
“He ran slap over me,” Demoran said. “He put me in a ditch, pretty much. He picked me up and said, ‘I’m sorry, man. I just had to do it.’”
Off the field, Jones was as good a friend as Demoran or anyone else could ask for. They lived across the hall from each other in MSU’s athletic dorm and spent a lot of time together.
Demoran saw first-hand the affect Jones had on others.
“He was always there to create a smile on other people’s faces,” Demoran said. “He was 6-4 and 300 pounds. If I was that size, I feel like I’d be kind of intimidating to people, but he was just like a big teddy bear. He was always there for anybody. He always wanted to help others.”
I covered Jones for most of his MSU career. When he talked about the football team being his family, you could tell he truly meant it.
“We’re a real family here at Mississippi State,” he once said, “and that’s something I never really had growing up.”
The football field is where life seemed to make the most sense to Jones. He excelled at MSU, recording 81 tackles in 45 career games, and he was a key member on the 2014 team that reached a No. 1 national ranking.
Jones reached great heights despite his circumstances. He lived in a tough Detroit neighborhood as a child before moving to Tupelo, and he had no father present. In high school he would have to ask friends for a ride home after practice, and sometimes those friends would bring him extra food at lunchtime.
Once his football career ended, life continued to prove challenging for Jones. It’s that way for a lot of high-profile athletes.
But Jones never lost his optimistic vibe.
“If I was in his shoes, I would not have made it in football, much less graduating high school and whatnot,” Demoran said. “He faced adversity, and he overcame his challenges and earned many D-I offers. He created a pathway for himself.
“I’m hoping his situation brings light to others and they’ll resolve to change their current living situations.”
Mississippi State announced last week that its Life Skills department has been rebranded as Student-Athlete Development. The program’s expanded mission is to prepare athletes for life after college, when the cheers have faded and accolades ceased.
It’s the sort of transition that’s tripped up many an athlete, Jones included.
“A lot of people expect athletes to just come down to a normal level,” Demoran said. “But the way they’re idolized in college, if you don’t go pro, to me it’s detrimental to the players’ mentality. I went out with him in Starkville, and we couldn’t even go anywhere without someone jumping all over him.”
The idolization tends to end after the last game is played. In whatever negative ways that might have affected Jones, his personality remained bright, a light that effortlessly drew others in.
“I remember the good things, the memories we had together,” Demoran said. “P.J. would not want anybody to sit around and mope around about him.”